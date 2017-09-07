Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc. (IMS) announced an insurance telematics offering that meets the specific fleet insurance needs of commercial lines carriers, combined with full fleet management capabilities.

IMS Commercial Insurance Telematics offerings include:

• Data feeds and analytics: to assess risk and price commercial fleet premiums accordingly, using flexible data collection options, such as smartphone, beacon, OBD and professionally installed devices.

• Driver behavior assessment: to monitor key behaviors including acceleration, braking, time of day, day of week, cornering, speed, distracted driving, mileage and garaging location.

• Mobile telematics app for fleet drivers: to provide coaching and feedback, and to further encourage safe driving through competitive fleet leaderboards.

• Full IMS Business Center: to manage and administer program and customer success.

• Base fleet management system with professional fleet management system upgrade path: to help fleet managers better control costs and associated productivity, including the ability to upgrade to a professional full fleet management system using technology provided by Geotab.

"The IMS Commercial Insurance Telematics solution enables fleet insurers to restore their business back to profitability," said Otman Basir, CEO and founder of IMS. "Through our unique partnership with Geotab, we are able to offer the industry's most comprehensive solution for commercial lines insurers, by also providing options to fully satisfying the needs of fleet managers."