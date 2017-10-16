ITI said its new Sentix program can automate assignments for new hires, schedule training before an endorsement expires, or trigger corrective training. (Photo: ITI)​

Instructional Technologies Inc. (ITI) said its new automated web-based learning management system will be available starting Nov. 1.

The new system is known as Sentix. ITI is the maker of the Pro-Tread online driver training system. The company is based in Vancouver, WA.

Sentix “can automate assignments for new hires, schedule training before an endorsement expires, or trigger corrective training based on an event or trend,” said Aaron Purvis, chief technology officer of ITI.

Purvis added: “Sentix helps fleets reduce liability by more quickly changing dangerous or expensive behavior, more easily meeting safety or compliance requirements, and more securely connecting training to your fleet's other systems.”

During a conference call, Purvis noted that fleets are more interconnected than ever before and are “swimming in data.” While that should be useful for trigging training needed, too often that is not happen, he noted.

Sentix helps limits fleets’ liability through automatically assigning training, and tracking the expiration of licenses, medical certificates and endorsements.