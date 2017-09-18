Fleet Owner
Home > Technology > Telematics > McLeod Software 2017 User Conference

McLeod Software 2017 User Conference

Sep 18, 2017
Comments 0

McLeod Software trucking customers and technology partners gathered at the George World Congress Center in Atlanta for McLeod's 2017 user conference, which covered a wide range of critical industry topics, from how truck driver demographics are changing and how that impacts motor carrier recruiting and retention efforts to a discussion of the latest cyber security tactics; a session that features one of the FBI's top cyber security experts. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner)

Please or Register to post comments.

New blog posts
From cables to sensors: A wireless approach to truck design
Posted 42 weeks ago
in Trucking Straight Talk
Autonomous vehicles: Now on a more voluntary yet still uncertain glide path
by Sean Kilcarr
Posted 4 days ago
in Trucks at Work
It’s your skin in this game
by David Cullen
Posted 2 years ago
in Hammer Lane
Fifty shades of FMCSA
by Avery Vise
Posted 2 years ago
in Down the Road
Next FMCSA boss: The ‘short list’
by Kevin Jones
Posted 14 weeks ago
in Running Lights
New details of Tesla's planned electric truck revealed
by Neil Abt
Posted 2 weeks ago
in The Open Road
The top five benefits of premium diesel
by Cenex
Posted 4 days ago
in Shifting Gears
Connect With Us
FleetOwner.com
FleetOwner Related Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×