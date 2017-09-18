McLeod Software 2017 User Conference

McLeod Software 2017 User ConferenceSep 18, 2017
McLeod Software trucking customers and technology partners gathered at the George World Congress Center in Atlanta for McLeod's 2017 user conference, which covered a wide range of critical industry topics, from how truck driver demographics are changing and how that impacts motor carrier recruiting and retention efforts to a discussion of the latest cyber security tactics; a session that features one of the FBI's top cyber security experts. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner)