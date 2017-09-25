Purkeys has a new way to receiving audio alerts in truck cabs, which the company says is easier and more effective.

The wireless Aware connects with the speaker system in a truck’s cab to route messages received from the telematics alert system, through the speakers. By using the truck’s speakers, alerts are broadcast clearly, instead of through the smaller speakers of the telematic system tablet.

The new integrated wireless system makes it safer and easier for drivers to hear messages from the telematics system. There is no need to turn the radio down or for drivers to take their hands off the wheel. This makes hearing important alerts both simple and intuitive. Drivers can also receive messages through the truck speakers when the radio is off.

Aware also features a wireless connection for hands-free phone use (with an optional mic, sold separately).