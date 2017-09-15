Trimble announced it has acquired privately held 10-4 Systems, a provider of multimodal shipment visibility solutions and related technologies for shippers and transportation providers.

The acquisition expands Trimble's portfolio of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) to include an established cloud-based solution for small carriers as well as a shipper RFP platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"This acquisition will advance our mission to transform the way the world moves freight by providing innovative transactional, visibility, decision support and optimization solutions that benefit participants at every level of the supply chain," said David W. Wangler, president of Trimble Transportation Enterprise. "With the addition of 10-4 Systems, Trimble will significantly enhance its ability to help the transportation industry optimize demand and capacity management and improve utilization of long-haul trucking assets."

Gartner identified visibility as the "No. 1 supply chain initiative" based on results from its 2016 User Wants and Needs Survey. Demand for end-to-end visibility is being driven by the rise of online-only and omni-channel commerce, which is causing shippers to rethink traditional inventory positions and transportation networks.

"We are excited to bring the benefits of our advanced enterprise visibility platform to the thousands of supply chain partners that rely on Trimble's Transportation Enterprise solutions," said Travis Rhyan, president and CEO, 10-4 Systems. "Trimble has a clear commitment to offering leading-edge technologies and collaborative solutions that enable customers to increase efficiency, profitability and long-term competitiveness."

Rhyan will continue to lead 10-4 Systems as executive vice president and general manager. 10-4 Systems' business will be reported as part of Trimble's Transportation Segment.