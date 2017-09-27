Adam Murphy of Michelin Americas Truck Tires talks about the advantages of the new XDA Energy + tire. (Photo: Neil Abt/Fleet Owner)

Michelin Americas Truck Tires has introduced its XDA Energy + dual drive-position tire for linehaul applications.

The XDA Energy + is our “latest and greatest fuel solution,” Adam Murphy, vice president of marketing, said Sept. 27 during the North American Commercial Vehicle show.

He said this is most suited for dry van truckload and refrigerated fleets. They can save a fleet $400 annual per truck in fuel compared with leading competitors, Murphy said, through better rolling resistance and the FuelSaver tread compound.

Murphy said Michelin is offering a $400 fuel savings guarantee to customers to help promote the new tire, which comes at a higher price.

Murphy said beyond fuel savings, the tire offers reduced maintenance costs through longer life, as well as the ability to keep the tire through multiple retread cycles. The tire will officially launch in the replacement and original equipment markets on Oct. 1.

Michelin also announced it has added a 275/80R22.5 low-profile size of the Michelin X MultiTM D tire. It is aimed at regional fleet vehicles and can lower overall truck height, improve clearance issues, and help improve aerodynamics for fuel efficiency.