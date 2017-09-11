Cloud Logistics has integrated its TMS solution with Truckstop.com's RateMate, a spot market rate index that allows users to see rates paid and posted by brokers and carriers.

"In a very volatile market, having current, accurate benchmark data readily available is crucial for transportation planners," said David Landau, executive vice president for Cloud Logistics. "By integrating RateMate from Truckstop.com into our Workbench, our customers get the information they need to make the best decisions while tendering or receiving quotes on loads."

"RateMate is the type of innovation that matches Cloud Logistics' mission. It provides clear, instant insight into the potential cost of a shipment, at that moment, in that location, which translates to leverage," said Nick Wynkoop, product marketing manager for rates and TMS at Truckstop.com. "When skilled logistics pros get their hands on that kind of information, it translates to insights, opportunities, and ultimately ROI. We're excited to be able to offer RateMate to all of Cloud Logistics' customers as an integrated part of their transportation solution."