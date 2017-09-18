InMotion Global Inc. announced that AscendTMS will be offered to Comdata fleet customers at no charge.

“Comdata products and services are used by almost every carrier and freight broker in the industry,” Tim Higham, president and CEO of InMotion Global, said. “From fuel cards and Comchek payments to compliance, licensing and permits, Comdata is the undisputed leader in carrier payment services and solutions. To have Comdata provide AscendTMS to its carrier, broker and 3PL customers, free of charge, is further proof of our continued leadership position in the TMS software space.”

According to the company, AscendTMS will be offered to Comdata fleet and carrier customers to fully manage their logistics businesses. AscendTMS provides features such as dispatch control, DAT load searching and posting, asset management, driver management, driver pay and settlement, a customer CRM with a 26,000 shipper directory, shipper and broker credit reports, accounting, real-time QuickBooks integration, real-time load funding with Triumph Business Capital, a carrier payment portal via TriumphPay, terminal and agent management, commission management, document management, reporting, ELD integrations, driver texting, a free truckload rate index, IFTA tax reporting, fuel card imports, cargo claims handling, and EDI for connection to large shippers.

“Comdata is excited to offer AscendTMS to our carrier, small fleet and broker customers as part of our popular MyFleet program,” said Terrence McCrossan, senior vice president of Comdata North American Trucking (NAT). “As the leading fleet payment and carrier services company in the industry, we now have the ability to provide our customers with a complete, on-demand, business management solution through AscendTMS. Any carrier or broker wanting a top tier TMS software platform to manage their business, connected to their Comdata products and services, can now have one courtesy of AscendTMS and Comdata.”