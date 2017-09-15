Continental announced it will provide VDO RoadLog users with free software updates for VDO RoadLog Office, Continental’s online compliance reporting and fleet management tool.

VDO RoadLog Office is used in conjunction with VDO RoadLog ELDs to automate compliance reporting and provide advanced fleet management capabilities. In addition to free updates for the VDO RoadLog Office online compliance and reporting tool, free software updates will be provided for VDO RoadLog ELD and ELD Plus electronic logging devices.

James McCarthy, business development and marketing at Continental, noted, “It is extremely important that drivers and fleet managers are completely confident that their ELD is following the most up to date rules and that there are no questions about compliance. As we’ve seen during the past few years, the FMCSA mandate is a fluid document that is likely to evolve over time. That’s why our VDO RoadLog Office software will update automatically, with no charge to the user. We are completely confident that our ongoing free updates will keep VDO RoadLog users in compliance every time the mandate changes.”

VDO RoadLog Office software features automatic log auditing and archiving, IRP and IFTA miles-by-state reporting, and DVIR reporting RoadLog Office includes options for track & trace, driver behavior monitoring, violation overviews, as well as remote driver, load, and vehicle management.