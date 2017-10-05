DAT Solutions has five new partnerships with transportation management software (TMS) providers that have integrated DAT products into their applications, the company announced this week.

DAT’s five newest TMS integration partners are Efreightsolutions and Cloud Logistics, which include freight rate data on 65,000 point-to-point lanes from DAT RateView; Solfinity, which includes full access to DAT load boards, enabling TMS users to post loads and search for trucks; and Revenova and Primus Intellectual Solutions, which offer access to both DAT services: freight rates and load boards.

Integration enables TMS users to deploy DAT load boards and freight rate data within the TMS environment.

The providers that integrate with DAT products offer some of the most popular TMS services for freight brokers, carriers, and shippers, including DAT’s own Keypoint broker TMS.

"Transportation and logistics professionals rely on TMS all day, every day, and DAT products are integrated seamlessly into that experience," said Neerav Shah, vice president of product management at DAT. "Over the past 10 years, DAT has been expanding our integration program to include as many TMS partner companies as possible in order to improve the efficiency and productivity of our mutual customers."