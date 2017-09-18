KeepTruckin has integrated with McLeod Software, a transportation management software for carriers, brokers, and shippers.

Benefits from the KeepTruckin ELD and McLeod’s TMS platform integration include:

• Remaining drive time is accessible within McLeod LoadMaster dispatch to ensure all dispatched loads are FMCSA compliant without accessing multiple systems.

• Dispatchers have full visibility into vehicle locations, so they can provide accurate ETAs for customers and find the nearest available driver for each load.

• Dispatchers can communicate with drivers in real-time through the KeepTruckin App.

• Dispatchers can use McLeod TMS to send detailed load instructions to drivers and drivers can complete forms to indicate progress within the KeepTruckin App.

“The combination of McLeod and KeepTruckin allows carriers to not only comply with the ELD mandate but also gain significant operational efficiencies in the process. By bringing compliance information to the TMS interface dispatchers live out of, and allowing drivers to receive load details in the Electronic Logs application that they use throughout the day, this integration makes life easier for dispatchers and drivers alike,” according to Shoaib Makani, CEO of KeepTruckin.

“We are excited to be able to offer our LoadMaster fleet customers the opportunity to take advantage of KeepTruckin ELD and messaging applications,” said Robert Brothers, manager of product development, at McLeod Software. “Our commitment is to provide the best and most options for fleets to comply with the ELD mandate. KeepTruckin is a great new partner in this evolving new market.”