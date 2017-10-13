MercuryGate International announced during its annual user conference, Velocity2017, the launch of MercuryMaestro, a business intelligence (BI) platform designed to enhance the value and visual presentation of data captured within MercuryGate’s TMS solutions.

According to the company, the new BI solution will enable logistics professionals to perform advanced analytics of their transportation business and get answers to the most complex of questions in a single platform. The new platform also identifies data relationships, trends, and search out exceptions allowing the ability to perform functions that previously required data extractions and spreadsheets.

“In today’s business environment, it’s not just about having the data, it’s about having the right data, understanding what that data is telling you, its relationships, and being able to leverage the insights that data provides to drive strategic, proactive decision making,” said Monica Wooden, CEO and co-founder. “With MercuryMaestro, users can now access unprecedented levels of data insight, empowering them to make choices that will have a profound impact on their business results.”