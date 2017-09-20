Omnitracs completed its acquisition of Shaw Tracking, a Shaw Communications subsidiary that provides fleet management solutions in Canada. This further expands Omnitracs’ customer base in North America, the company noted.

Shaw Tracking will be integrated into the Omnitracs product and service portfolio. The combined organization is positioned to assist the Canadian market throughout an entire load lifecycle. Mike Ham will lead the organization as vice president and general manager of Omnitracs Canada.

Shaw Tracking has been the exclusive Canadian partner of Omnitracs fleet management solutions for over 25 years. The company distributed a wide-range of world-class solutions, including GPS vehicle tracking products, fleet management software and other value-added software applications, which will now be integrated into the broader Omnitracs’ product solutions portfolio.

“Finalizing the acquisition of the assets of Shaw Tracking is a milestone accomplishment for Omnitracs, and represents a significant opportunity for the transportation industry to continue to transform itself through technology,” John Graham, the Omnitracs CEO, said. “Our goal is to bring the best technology solutions to transportation and logistics companies, and expanding our presence into the Canadian market furthers this initiative.”

Omnitracs has been providing fleet management solutions in the US for nearly 30 years.

“We’re dedicated to helping carriers throughout this country transition to electronic logging devices, assure regulatory compliance, and most importantly, run more profitable fleets,” Ham said. “Shaw Tracking developed a strong customer network, and we’re committed to continuing to deliver premier solutions and services to this market.”