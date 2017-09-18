TRAC Intermodal introduced two new mobile applications that give customers access to emergency road service and online chassis booking: TRAC Interstar’s road service app “RoadStar” and the EZBook 2.0 app.

According to the company, the RoadStar app provides motor carriers with real-time visibility and tracking of their emergency road repair requests and provides updates to all parties in the repair chain.

TRAC Interstar is a provider of emergency road repair solutions for the Intermodal and Over the Road commercial trucking industries. TRAC Intermodal acquired Interstar Fleet Services in 2016.

EZBook is TRAC Intermodal’s web-based portal for daily chassis rentals. The company announced enhancements recently with EZBook 2.0 that make booking a chassis easier and faster, giving users more control over the entire transaction.

“TRAC is focused on giving our customers the latest tools and technologies to address any challenges they may face on the road and provide even easier access to the high-quality equipment that they need,” said Keith Lovetro, president and CEO at TRAC Intermodal. “Our RoadStar and EZBook 2.0 apps are designed to make emergency road repairs and chassis booking fast, easy and accessible using the touch screen on their mobile devices.”

Lovetro added that TRAC is developing several other app-based offerings aimed at streamlining the chassis leasing experience that it plans to announce in the coming months.