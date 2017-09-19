Trucker Tools is introducing the next evolution in freight matching technology with the launch of cloud-based Smart Capacity, the company announced this week.

Smart Capacity is a new cloud-based platform that combines instant carrier-driver connectivity and powerful analytics to continuously aggregate capacity and predict when and where it will become available for third-party brokerage and logistics providers (3PLs).

“Smart Capacity gives 3PLs and carriers a more efficient and accurate freight matching process than anything they have previously experienced,” Prasad Gollapalli, founder and chief executive officer of Trucker Tools, said. “By using the platform, 3PLs and carriers can secure capacity and loads as soon as they become available, days in advance of their competitors, to aggressively grow market share.”

Smart Capacity provides driver-load recommendations to users through its online dashboards and integrated workflow to minimize human intervention. Beyond matching freight, the technology enables 3PLs to grow revenue by identifying additional capacity they can offer to customers on demand.

Choptank Transport, a full-service logistics provider, is an early adopter of the new platform from Trucker Tools. The Preston, Md.-based company manages truckload and less-than-truckload shipments of refrigerated and dry freight as well as flatbed shipping and intermodal transport.

“Smart Capacity is going to give us visibility to more capacity and help make our internal carrier salespeople more efficient by talking to trucks they know are in a particular region,” Geoff Turner, president and chief executive officer of Choptank Transport, said. “Besides making our process more efficient, the technology will help carriers reduce deadhead miles and give us visibility to trucks that we may not have had visibility to before.”

Choptank Transport will be using the technology as an integrated feature of its PowerBroker enterprise management system from McLeod Software to maximize efficiency, Turner added.

