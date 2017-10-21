ORLANDO. FlowBelow Aero Inc. announced the launch of its Elite Dealer Program, which the company said would bring its quick-release wheel cover and Tractor AeroKit system to more customers.

Company officials made the announcement at the 2017 American Trucking Associations (ATA) Management Conference & Exhibition. FlowBelow’s products are already available for factory order on Freightliner, Kenworth, and Peterbilt trucks.

Dealers in the program will be able to offer all options and configurations of FlowBelow products on new or used trucks. Among the truck dealer groups participating are Truck Country/Stoops, I-State Truck Center, and Border International.

The company also said its Trailer AeroSlider system has gone into production, and can be ordered by fleets and dealers. The system is mounted to the sliding trailer suspension and uses the quick-release wheel covers in combination with a fairing between the wheels and mud flaps behind them.

Each of the components work together to address the airflow around the trailer wheels and the wake behind the trailer.

The system will be released in stages, with the initial phase expected to offer a 1.2% gain in fuel economy. The second stage is expected to be released during 2018.

“We believe that we have found the most practical way to address the aerodynamics of the trailer tandem without sacrificing durability or accessibility,” said Josh Butler, CEO and founder of FlowBelow. “Our plan to bring this patented technology to the market at large is to focus primarily on working directly with leading trailer OEMs and suspension suppliers to make this system effectively part of the trailer.”

Butler added he is hopeful FlowBelow will reach an agreement with at least one trailer manufacturer to factory install the system next year.