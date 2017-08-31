August Fruehauf (1867-1930) was recently inducted into the National Automotive Hall of Fame. Fruehauf was the founder of the Fruehauf Trailer Company in 1918.

One of Fruehauf’s major contributions was the automatic 5th wheel hitch in 1926, a design that is still used in the transportation industry today.

The induction ceremony was held at the COBO Center in downtown Detroit. Fruehauf was one of four inductees into the club. The other three inductees were: Jack Roush, founder of Roush Racing; Edward Welburn, vice president of global design for GM; and Alberto Bombassei, chairman of Brembo Brakes.

Fruehauf was nominated by his granddaughter, Ruth Fruehauf. Ruth has authored two books on her grandfather’s historic company and a third is on the way. She is also the founder of the Fruehauf Trailer Historical Society.

Gully Transportation, of Quincy, IL, was an exclusive Fruehauf trailer fleet from 1961 until Fruehauf’s closure in 1998. During the closure, multiple divisions were sold, including Fruehauf of Mexico, which was recently purchased by new owners with the vision to bring the Fruehauf back into the U.S. market. One of Gully Transportation’s new Fruehauf Trailers was on display at the COBO center for this event.