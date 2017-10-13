Stoughton Trailers announced it has released its newly designed Platinum Series Grain Trailer.

According to the company, the trailers are available in 34-ft., 40-ft. and 42-ft. lengths in eight models to fit a variety of agriculture needs.

All Platinum Series grain trailers come standard with a 34º hopper slope for faster and better cleanouts, the company noted. The Platinum Plus 2-stage door, constructed of corrosion resistant materials, decreases the amount of torque needed by the operator to begin emptying the load, the company added. In addition, the liner is now removable, enabling removal to service the trailer components behind the liner panels.

To provide greater durability, strength and stability, Platinum Series new front wall is made of composite panels with stainless steel front corners as standard. The top divider rail is now 25% thicker to provide additional strength. Standard on all Platinum Series, aluminum subframe grain trailers have hot dipped galvanized steel supports which connect the subframe to the cross members. In combination with the aluminum subframe, this offers a more durable and corrosion resistant solution. The front upper rail and top shelf have been redesigned to improve strength.

The company added that the lights on the upper rear header of the trailer now function as brake lights and turn signals. The work area lights are standard, offering a solution when unloading at night. Each hopper/trap is equipped with 3 mini LED lights, integrated into the lower trap frame to greatly reduce the chance of being damaged. The crank area is equipped with 1 mini LED light.

All Platinum Series grain trailers come standard with two rows of 7 mini LED lights on 40- and 42-ft. trailer models.

Optional features include: