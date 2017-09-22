Carolina International Trucks is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Since its beginning in 1992, the truck dealership has grown to six locations in Columbia, Charleston, Conway, Florence, Greenville and Greer with more than 100 service bays, over $6 million in stocked parts, a lease and rental commercial truck fleet of more than 600 vehicles, and body shop.

“For the past 25 years, our company has provided superior service and support that moves our customers’ businesses forward,” said Richard Ryan, dealer principal. “Since 1992, our commercial truck dealership has expanded to six locations in South Carolina and we employ more than 240 dedicated staff members. Our growth is based on our continual investment in facilities, training and development, and dedication to providing a superior customer experience. Our team is constantly on the lookout for trends and needs in the marketplace where our products and services can make a difference. I’m very grateful to our loyal customers and employees who have helped us grow.”

To help celebrate the anniversary, the dealership will hold a golf tournament for customers, suppliers and employees at Wildewood Golf Course in Columbia, SC, on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

“We are proud to be one of the region’s premier commercial truck dealers for 25 years,” said Kate Hanson, president. “Our reputation has been built by the efforts of every Carolina International employee to earn the trust and confidence of our customers in every transaction. We are committed to delivering superior service and support to our customers for the next 25 years.”