Experts from Daimler Truck Financial, a business unit of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA, are on hand to consult with customers and dealers in the Daimler Trucks North America booth at the inaugural North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) show Sept. 25-28.

Daimler Truck Financial provides a range of financial and insurance products and services for Daimler Trucks North America’s commercial vehicle brands, which include: Freightliner; Western Star; Thomas Built Buses; Mitsubishi Fuso; and Sprinter.

“We are thrilled to have a presence at the inaugural NACV show in order to help connect customers with the best brands in the commercial vehicle industry through innovative finance solutions,” said Steve Goodale, vice president of Daimler Truck Financial. “At the show, and every day, we aim to be strategic consultants, asking questions to better understand business priorities, in order to provide our customers and dealers the best financing or insurance choices for their businesses.”

Daimler Truck Financial services a mix of clients stretching across the country from some of the nation’s largest on-highway fleets and owner-operators to municipal and vocational businesses.

"Supporting the future of the trucking industry with innovative financing solutions is a commitment we take very seriously,” said Tobias Waldeck, vice president of sales, marketing and remarketing at Daimler Truck Financial. “We treat every customer individually and approach each conversation as a unique finance opportunity, knowing that we are fostering long-term relationships that will weather economic headwinds and celebrate milestones with our clients.”

Daimler Truck Financial finance and lease products include: