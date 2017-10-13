Dealing with Hurricane Nate

Dealing with Hurricane NateOct 13, 2017
When Hurricane Nate came ashore last weekend, the storm eventually knocked out power to 67,000 homes across the Gulf Coast region of the U.S. – most of them in Alabama. It also dumped anywhere from three to 10 inches of rain across a wide swath of the Southern and Eastern U.S. as it moved inland: from Mississippi and across the Deep South, to the Tennessee Valley and central Appalachian Mountains. As usual, trucks of all types got pressed into surface to help with recovery efforts and for transporting relief supplies.