Dealing with Hurricane Nate

Hurricane Nate made two landfalls: the first near the mouth of the Mississippi River in southeast Louisiana, with winds of 85 mph, and the second near Biloxi, MS, shortly after midnight local time Sunday as a Category 1 hurricane. It is the first hurricane to make landfall in Mississippi since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Rex C. McMillian, Commander of Marine Forces North, watches an update on the forecast for Hurricane Nate during an emergency response brief at Marine Corps Support Facility in New Orleans back on Oct. 7. The Marines were but one arm of the U.S. military prepped for Hurricane Nate disaster response in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. (Photo: U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ricardo Davila)

When Hurricane Nate came ashore last weekend, the storm eventually knocked out power to 67,000 homes across the Gulf Coast region of the U.S. – most of them in Alabama. It also dumped anywhere from three to 10 inches of rain across a wide swath of the Southern and Eastern U.S. as it moved inland: from Mississippi and across the Deep South, to the Tennessee Valley and central Appalachian Mountains. As usual, trucks of all types got pressed into surface to help with recovery efforts and for transporting relief supplies.