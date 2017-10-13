Dealing with Hurricane Nate

Fleet Owner
Oct 13, 2017
    Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Rex C. McMillian, Commander of Marine Forces North, watches an update on the forecast for Hurricane Nate during an emergency response brief at Marine Corps Support Facility in New Orleans back on Oct. 7. The Marines were but one arm of the U.S. military prepped for Hurricane Nate disaster response in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. (Photo: U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ricardo Davila)

  • Nate1.jpg

    Soldiers of the 859th Engineer Company, based out of Pascagoula, MS, conduct damage assessment and provide relief to fellow Mississippians affected by Hurricane Nate. (Photo: Second Lt. William Hill II, Joint Force Headquarters – Mississippi)

  • Nate1b.jpg

    Louisiana National Guard Soldiers are setting up a tactical operations center within the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans ahead of Hurricane Nate. (Photo: U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

  • Nate1c.jpg

    Hurricane Nate eventually reached Category 2 status with sustained winds of 85 to 90 miles per hour. (Photo: U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

  • Nate1d.jpg

    Hurricane Nate made two landfalls: the first near the mouth of the Mississippi River in southeast Louisiana, with winds of 85 mph, and the second near Biloxi, MS, shortly after midnight local time Sunday as a Category 1 hurricane. It is the first hurricane to make landfall in Mississippi since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

  • Nate2.jpg

    Soldiers of the 859th Engineer Company, based out of Pascagoula, MS, working to repair roadways damaged by Hurricane Nate. (Photo: Second Lt. William Hill II, Joint Force Headquarters – Mississippi)

  • Nate3a.jpg

    Soldiers from the Louisiana National Guard’s 1087th Transportation Company of the 165th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion back tractors into position for hauling relief supplies to storm-damaged areas. (Photo: U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Scott D. Longstreet)

  • Nate4.jpg

    The Louisiana National Guard used commercial trails as needed to haul a varied of relief commodities, especially water. (Photo: U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Scott D. Longstreet)

  • Nate5.jpg

    When hauling relief supplies, any trailer will do, such as this Army flatbed being loaded with cases of bottled water. (Photo: U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Scott D. Longstreet)

When Hurricane Nate came ashore last weekend, the storm eventually knocked out power to 67,000 homes across the Gulf Coast region of the U.S. – most of them in Alabama. It also dumped anywhere from three to 10 inches of rain across a wide swath of the Southern and Eastern U.S. as it moved inland: from Mississippi and across the Deep South, to the Tennessee Valley and central Appalachian Mountains. As usual, trucks of all types got pressed into surface to help with recovery efforts and for transporting relief supplies.

