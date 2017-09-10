Fleet Owner
Diving into VNL design details

Sep 10, 2017
    Magnus Koeck (at right in white shirt), the vice president of marketing and brand management for VTNA, that there are many "practical things" designed into the new VNL for drivers, such as LED headlamps that automatically defrost themselves.

    Wade Long (seen here prepping a new VNL 740 loaded out to 76,000 lbs. for a road test), VTNA’s director of product marketing, noted that when it can cost between $7,000 and $10,000 to recruit and train a new truck driver, anything that can be done to improve comfort and decrease the stress of the person behind the wheel from a vehicle design standpoint "makes absolutely perfect sense."

    Brian Balicki, chief designer of interiors for VTNA, noted that one of the "focal images" that guided the team revamping the VNL tractor was that of a rock climber. That's because the vital handholds that keep a rock climber aloft and safe must be within an easy arm's reach. So, too, then, must switches be to truck drivers. "Like rock climbers, in some cases, having something within arm's reach can be the difference between life or death," Balicki explained.

    The steering wheel on the new VNL comes equipped with 21 switches. Why? because it's easier and more intuitive for a driver to operate switches on the steering wheel rather than by constantly reaching over to his or her right to the dashboard. The steering wheel is attached to VTNA’s "Perfect Position" air-assisted and "infinitely adjustable" steering column, which enables drivers not only to tilt and telescope the steering column, but also tilt the steering wheel relative to the steering column. This lets drivers of all statures find the perfect steering wheel position to more easily view the driver information display.

    An optional infotainment system is available for the dashboard, featuring a seven-inch color touchscreen, navigation and an exterior back-up camera. A dash-top tray features 12-volt power and USB connectivity to keep devices fully powered while eliminating what Balicki calls the "spaghetti effect" of recharging wires being draped down the dashboard, thus obscuring it and interfering with its use.

    Some 2,000 drivers were interviewed as part of the VNL design overhaul and Balicki noted that when it came to storage space within the cab, "the vast majority" said they would take "all the storage they could get." That's why VTNA developed this adjustable storage area at the bottom of the dashboard, where extra bins and/or cup holders could be added in different positions.

    The cooling switch; an optional feature on both the driver and passenger seats on the new VNL. VTNA's Long said this feature helps alleviate driver's sweating in the seat when operating trucks for long stretches, enhancing their comfort when behind the wheel and eliminating that "wet, uncomfortable feeling" after a day's work.

    More overhead storage, split into more usable sections, is another hallmark of the VNL redesign.

    VTNA's Koeck noted that current VNL models, which he referred to as "legacy trucks," are being phased out as the new VNL goes into production. The VNL 670 will be the last of the "legacy VNL" models to remain in production, staying in the mix thru the first quarter of 2018.

The retooled Volvo VNL family of highway tractors built by Volvo Trucks North America, which the OEM originally unveiled back in July, incorporates many subtle design changes indicative of a more driver-focused mentality by the truck manufacturing industry as whole. That includes adding in more storage space within the tractor cab, more “comfort” features such as heated and cooled seats, plus other tweaks aimed at making operating a truck an easier task. (All photos: Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner)

