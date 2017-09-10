Diving into VNL design details

Diving into VNL design detailsSep 10, 2017
The retooled Volvo VNL family of highway tractors built by Volvo Trucks North America, which the OEM originally unveiled back in July, incorporates many subtle design changes indicative of a more driver-focused mentality by the truck manufacturing industry as whole. That includes adding in more storage space within the tractor cab, more “comfort” features such as heated and cooled seats, plus other tweaks aimed at making operating a truck an easier task. (All photos: Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner)