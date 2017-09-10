Diving into VNL design details

The steering wheel on the new VNL comes equipped with 21 switches. Why? because it's easier and more intuitive for a driver to operate switches on the steering wheel rather than by constantly reaching over to his or her right to the dashboard. The steering wheel is attached to VTNA’s "Perfect Position" air-assisted and "infinitely adjustable" steering column, which enables drivers not only to tilt and telescope the steering column, but also tilt the steering wheel relative to the steering column. This lets drivers of all statures find the perfect steering wheel position to more easily view the driver information display.