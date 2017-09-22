Enterprise Truck Rental opened its first Kansas City-area location this month. It is among the 40 new truck rental centers the company plans to open by the end of the year.

The new truck rental facility, off Interstate 35 in Olathe, KA, shares a 1.7 acre lot with an Enterprise Rent-A-Car office.

The Olathe Enterprise Truck Rental offer cargo vans, box trucks and tow-capable pickup trucks for both business and personal use.

Enterprise Truck Rental is a service of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, which has been renting out vehicles in North America for 60 years. It started renting commercial trucks in 1999 and began offering truck rentals for personal use a decade later. Rentals for personal use now account for 20% of Enterprise Truck Rental’s business, the company said.

Since 2007, Enterprise Truck Rental has tripled its locations throughout North America to 300 today throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

The Olathe opening is part of a greater expansion strategy by Enterprise Truck Rental to increase its presence in North America, particularly in heavily trafficked areas just off an interstate. By the end of 2017, Enterprise Truck Rental plans to open 40 new facilities. Other recent openings include locations in Maryland, Indiana and West Virginia.

“There are many successful businesses in the Kansas City region that require high quality trucks to meet customer demands, and that demand is only growing,” Kevin Weissler, Enterprise Group Truck Rental’s Kansas City-area manager, said. “We offer a convenient solution for businesses that need reliable vehicles in a pinch or during peak seasons, eliminating the expense of purchasing and maintaining trucks that would go unused the majority of the year.”

The truck rental expansion has increased Enterprise’s employee base 15% to 1,250 full-time employees.

More information: enterprisetrucks.com or call 888-RENT-A-TRUCK.