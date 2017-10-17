According to data from WardsAuto, heavy-truck sales in the U.S. and Canada continue to rise.

Last month, U.S. heavy-truck sales grew to 36,057 units – up 7.1% – compared with 2016’s 32,357, according to WardsAuto data. In Canada, big truck sales also continued to rise – up 15.9% to 4,014 in September – for the seventh consecutive monthly year-over-year gain, according to Wards.

In the U.S., Class 8 sales saw a 13.5% jump to 17,667 units. Truck makers continue to try to make up for the losses experienced in the first six months of the year, since it wasn’t until July when sales in Class 8 finally started to grow, Wards noted.

U.S. medium-duty truck sales grew a modest 1.7% to 18,390 units. Large gains from Classes 4 and 5 kept the year-to-date total 6.2% ahead of last year with 165,201 deliveries.

Class 7 sales fared the worst among all segments, with a 12.2% dive to 5,226 units. Sales in Class 6 fell 5.4% on mixed results. With domestics up 11.3% and imports, 14.9%, sales in Class 5 grew 11.7% to 7,105 units. Class 4 enjoyed the best performance in September, up 51.8% on sales of 1,585 units.

In Canada, heavy-duty truck sales were up 9.8% in September. Class 8 sales hit 2,426 units, compared with year-ago’s 2,124, Wards reported. With four straight months of year-over-year increases, Class 8 sales totaled 18,427 deliveries through the third quarter, 6.9% ahead of last year.

Classes 4-7 sales were up 26.6% with 1,588 deliveries in September. Year-to-date sales are up 21.0%, to 11,838 deliveries. The only sector to see a drop for the month, Class 7 came in 3.7% below 2016 with 674 units, according to Wards.

