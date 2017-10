Hino plans to introduce a new line of Class 7 and 8 trucks in this U.S. in 2019, which will join its current family of medium-duty conventional and cabover (seen here) units. That new truck will be powered by Hino's A09, 9-liter engine. Already sold in many other markets around the world, the Hino A09 engine has a horsepower range of 300-360 hp. Hino is planning a “public reveal” of the new truck at the NTEA's 2018 Work Truck Show.