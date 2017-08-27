A look at the 2018 Chevy Colorado pickup: What's new

New for 2017, the Colorado ZR2s began arriving in May to early-order customers. One of those went to Chad Hall of Hall Racing and competed in the Best in the Desert's General Tire "Vegas to Remo" race on Aug. 19. It's known as the longest off-road race in the country, and the Hall Racing crew cab ZR2 retained its stock 3.6L V6 and eight-speed automatic. The race served as "a testbed for Chevy Performance and hints at a range of potential parts to be offered for ZR2 as well as the standard Colorado," according to Chevrolet. (Photo: General Motors)

The Chevy ZR2 offers "the most off-road technology of any vehicle" in the midsize pickup class, the OEM claims. (Photo: General Motors)

The Chevy Colorodo's available 2.8L Duramax turbo diesel features 186 hp/ 369 lbs.-ft. of torque for 2018. The engine offers 7,700 lbs. of towing capability and 30 mpg estimated highway mileage on 2WD models. (Photo: General Motors)

The 2018 Colorado features an available 3.6L V6 with 308 hp/ 275 lbs.-ft. of torque. The engine gets an eight-speed automatic as its standard transmission. (Photo: General Motors)

The Colorado ZR2's premium interior treatment.

The Colorado Z71, which is available in crew and extended cab configurations, offers a Chevy Trucks 100th Anniversary Edition for 2018. (Photo: General Motors)

The Colorado Redline Edition debuted at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. It's one of several special edition models available for the pickup. (Photo: General Motors)

A look at the 2018 Colorado Z71 with available 2.8L Duramax turbo diesel. The configuration offers plenty of towing (7,700 lbs. max) to pull this trailer and loaded Corvette. (Photo: General Motors)

An 8-in. diagonal color touchscreen, navigation and 4G LTE WiFi hotspot are available on the 2018 Chevy Colorado. (Photo: General Motors)

A look at the 2018 Colorado Z71 with upscale interior trim. An 8-in. diagonal color touchscreen, navigation and 4G LTE WiFi hotspot are available. (Photo: General Motors)

Chevy touts what it says is the highest available towing capability for the segment in the Colorado with available 2.8L Duramax turbo diesel: 7,700 lbs.

The 2018 Chevy Colorado is available as an extended cab with 6' 2" bed, crew cab with 5' 2" bed or crew cab with 6' 2" bed. (Photo: General Motors)

General Motors announced updates for the 2018 Chevrolet Colorado midsize pickup, which is available in Work Truck, LT, Z71 and the off-road-storming ZR2 models.

The base price for the Colorado begins at $20,995, climbing to nearly double that for the ZR2 at $40,995.

New for this year is a Chevy Trucks 100th Anniversary Edition of the Colorado, which will be available on Z71 crew and extended cab variants. Those special edition trucks will wear a Centennial Blue exterior with matching grille, rear bumper and bowtie emblems and graphics. The trucks also get some shine with chrome tow hooks, door handles and outside mirrors and feature a spray-in bedliner and special 18-in. wheels.

An Active Tow feature will be standard on Colorados with the available 3.6L V6 and 2.8L Duramax turbo diesel engines. Chevy touts that latter engine as providing class-leading towing capability of 7,700 lbs. for the midsize pickup segment. The OEM also claims that engine offers the segment's best fuel economy, with 30 mpg highway estimated for 2WD trucks.

New colors for the Colorado include Satin Steel Gray Metallic and Kinetic Blue, complementing the Centennial Blue on 100th Anniversary Edition trucks. And for 2018, the pickup also gets available heated side mirrors.