A look at the 2018 Chevy Colorado pickup: What's new

A look at the 2018 Chevy Colorado pickup: What's newAug 27, 2017
General Motors announced updates for the 2018 Chevrolet Colorado midsize pickup, which is available in Work Truck, LT, Z71 and the off-road-storming ZR2 models.
The base price for the Colorado begins at $20,995, climbing to nearly double that for the ZR2 at $40,995.
New for this year is a Chevy Trucks 100th Anniversary Edition of the Colorado, which will be available on Z71 crew and extended cab variants. Those special edition trucks will wear a Centennial Blue exterior with matching grille, rear bumper and bowtie emblems and graphics. The trucks also get some shine with chrome tow hooks, door handles and outside mirrors and feature a spray-in bedliner and special 18-in. wheels.
An Active Tow feature will be standard on Colorados with the available 3.6L V6 and 2.8L Duramax turbo diesel engines. Chevy touts that latter engine as providing class-leading towing capability of 7,700 lbs. for the midsize pickup segment. The OEM also claims that engine offers the segment's best fuel economy, with 30 mpg highway estimated for 2WD trucks.
New colors for the Colorado include Satin Steel Gray Metallic and Kinetic Blue, complementing the Centennial Blue on 100th Anniversary Edition trucks. And for 2018, the pickup also gets available heated side mirrors.