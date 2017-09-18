Mack Anthem: First drive and a look inside the cab

The "MACK" lettering in the Pinnacle axle-forward model's grille (right) is referred to as the "bridge," which along with the new Anthem highway tractor's vertical columns on each side can be taken as a nod to Mack's New York roots to signify the Brooklyn Bridge. The Granite (left) retains its grille design, but both Granite and Pinnacle axle-forward models now have the updated driver environment launched with the Anthem. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)