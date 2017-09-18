Fleet Owner
Mack Anthem: First drive and a look inside the cab

Sep 18, 2017
  • P9140830.jpg

    The Mack Anthem's new grille design (right three trucks), which features bolder "MACK" lettering that company execs referred to as the "bridge," partly crosses over to Pinnacle axle-forward models (second truck from left). (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

  • P9140833.jpg

    The "MACK" lettering in the Pinnacle axle-forward model's grille (right) is referred to as the "bridge," which along with the new Anthem highway tractor's vertical columns on each side can be taken as a nod to Mack's New York roots to signify the Brooklyn Bridge. The Granite (left) retains its grille design, but both Granite and Pinnacle axle-forward models now have the updated driver environment launched with the Anthem. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)  

  • P9140834.jpg

    Improved aerodynamics were a key part of the new Anthem highway tractor's design, just as much as a bolder appearance intended to be "distinctively Mack." The smoother airflow achieved around the truck provides an additional fuel economy boost up to 3% on sleeper models and 1.5% on day cabs beyond Mack's latest powertrains compliant with 2017 greenhouse gas fuel efficiency/ emissions requirements. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

  • P9140835.jpg

    The Anthem features a close-out flange between the hood and bumper to prevent airflow from entering, instead directing it around the cab. "The most important thing we found in studies was getting the air around the sides of the trailer — just that even flow without turbulence on the sides," noted Stuart Russoli, marketing manager for highway at Mack Trucks. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

  • P9140840.jpg

    Note the Anthem's new LED headlights, which are easily visible even in daylight conditions. The LEDs last longer and use less energy, while low beams are 66% brighter compared with current models' halogen bulbs. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

  • P9140842.jpg

    This Anthem day cab includes optional hood mirrors, which provide a very useful additional view to the driver that helps reduce blind spots and gives a view down the length of the trailer. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

  • P9140848.jpg

    Note the different hood contour on the Mack Anthem (right two trucks) compared with that on Granite (far left) and Pinnacle axle-forward (second from left) models. The Anthem's hood is designed to direct airflow up over the cab, sleeper and trailer, with an up-turned lip just below the windshield. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner) 

  • P9140851.jpg

    The Anthem also features a one-latch hood design with the catch beneath the grille, similar to an automotive design. It requires 50% less effort to tilt forward and is designed to make pre-trip inspections easier, according to Mack. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner) 

  • P9140861.jpg

    Anthem tractors have exterior trim options of "Bold Black" or "Mirror Chrome Bright" (shown). (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

  • P9140864.jpg

    The Pinnacle axle-forward model shown here will continue in the Mack Trucks lineup, while the Pinnacle axle-back model will close out production and be eclipsed by the new Anthem highway tractors next year. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner) 

  • P9140867.jpg

    Mack Granite models like this dump are the current bedrock product for the company and have helped propel Mack Trucks to a 50% share of the U.S. Class 8 vocational market. Mack is hoping to increase its on-highway penetration significantly with the all-new Anthem. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner) 

  • P9140868.jpg

    Anthem is available in day cab, 48-in. flat top and 70-in. stand up sleeper configurations, the latter of which is shown here. A single-piece plastic roof bolts to the top to smooth airflow around the sleeper and trailer. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner) 

  • P9140876.jpg

    Note differences between Anthem's grille (foreground) and the Pinnacle axle-forward's refreshed design to match (background). (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

  • P9140879.jpg

    The Anthem's sleeper control panel can provide access to power outlets, USB ports sleeper stereo controls, interior lighting and HVAC controls. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner) 

  • P9140881.jpg

    The Anthem's sleeper windows tilt to let air in while keeping rain out. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

  • P9140882.jpg

    The Anthem's sleeper windows include built-in shades that block 100% of light, allowing drivers to rest easier. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner) 

  • P9140883.jpg

    A key focus of the Anthem's interior design was "storage, storage, storage," noted Mack's Roy Horton, director of product strategy for Mack Trucks. That was garnered from driver input sessions the company held, and as a result you'll find durable storage bins such as these above the windshield all around the cab and sleeper areas. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

  • P9140886.jpg

    Anthem can accommodate up to 18 rocker panel switches. Those switches are designed for greater durability over the long run, with laser etching that won't rub off and knurled edges for good tactile feel. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

  • P9140897.jpg

    Closer look at the Anthem's optional switch and gauge panel. The mDRIVE HD automated manual features push-button operation and here shows "performance" and "+/-" shift controls. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

  • P9140898.jpg

    Smack-dab in front of the driver through the steering wheel is the Anthem's 5-in. full-color Co-Pilot display, which delivers truck monitoring and simplified navigation and is designed to limit driver distraction. A Pre-Trip Assistant feature can operate the truck's exterior lights to aid the driver in pre-trip inspections. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner) 

  • P9140902.jpg

    The Anthem's friendlier driver environment, which provides easier access to more controls and can include "smart" controls on the steering wheel, now benefits Pinnacle axle-forward and Granite models as well. Mack touted the flat-bottomed steering wheel as allowing for greater comfort and easier ingress/ egress. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

  • P9140904.jpg

    Closer look at the mDRIVE automated manual transmission's push-button controls. The buttons have a textured surface to improve grip. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

  • P9140907.jpg

    Lighting controls and horn pull strap above the driver in the new Athem highway tractor. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

  • P9140912.jpg

    More storage options are engineered into the Anthem's sleeper area. Shown here are removable storage compartments underneath the mattress. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner) 

  • P9140913.jpg

    A Mack Pinnacle axle-forward (second from right) is flanked by an Anthem sandwich. Pinnacle axle-back models will soon be phased out and replaced by the Anthem highway product. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner) 

  • P9140920.jpg

    The Mack Granite has helped propel the company to a commanding 50% share of the U.S. Class 8 vocational market. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

  • P9140926.jpg

    Following test drives at the Mack Customer Center, this Anthem tractor made an appearance with some classic Macks at the Historic Vehicle Assn.'s Research Laboratory in Allentown, PA. Mack is hoping that looking back in the decades to come, the new Anthem will enjoy iconic status as the company's vintage trucks have earned. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

When you get inside and saddle up in Mack Trucks' new Anthem highway tractor, the word that may come to mind is "friendly." And then you'll notice how smooth it pulls.

The Anthem's redesigned driver environment, which crosses over into the Pinnacle axle-forward and Granite models as well, puts controls within easy reach and provides more information at a glance to the operator. It does its intended job adeptly and it's an obvious refresh, actually making the Pinnacle and Granite feel like all-new trucks.

Mack's mDRIVE HD automated manual transmission — which the company said has made big strides in the market since its introduction in 2015 to achieve an 88% penetration rate — offers simple, push-button operation. Available in 12-, 13-, and 14-speed versions with one or two low-ratio creeper gears, the mDRIVE gives the Anthem and other Mack models carlike drivability.

Similarly capable are Mack's MP8 13L and MP7 11L diesel engines, which were included in Anthem models available for media test drives at Mack's Customer Center in Allentown, PA last week. With trailers loaded near weight limits in tow, it was easy almost to forget those trailers were there in drives around the test track (which we didn't do, of course). Speed around the test track is limited to 40 mph.

Here are some photos and some more detail on the tractor's design from that first drive in Allentown. 

 

 

