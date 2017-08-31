Mack Trucks recently celebrated the opening of its remodeled Mack Customer Center based in Allentown, PA. The $3 million renovation features facility enhancements, a reconfiguration of the floor plan and the addition of multiple interactive displays, Mack noted.

“We’re pleased to celebrate the investment into our new Mack Trucks Customer Center, and we look forward to customers from all over the world visiting this location to learn more about Mack products, services and support,” said Jonathan Randall, senior vice president of sales, Mack Trucks North America.

Within the Mack Customer Center, Mack houses a product showroom, the 360-degree Bulldog Theater, office and meeting space, and the Mack Shop. A test track is located around the facility for customers to test drive Mack models.

The redesign work was initiated in April 2016. Key partners on the project include Alliance Engineering, Mohawk Construction, Blue Rock Construction and RES Exhibits.

As part of the renovation, Mack noted it also supported the transformation of the Mack Trucks Historical Museum located within the facility.

“Mack has been around a long time, but we’ve never lost our passion or focus on the customer,” Randall said. “The Mack Customer Center spotlights our commitment to developing products and services driving the success of our customers’ businesses.”