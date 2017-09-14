Mack rolls out new 'bad ass' Anthem highway truck

The 70-in. stand-up sleeper configuration for the Anthem is designed to allow even taller drivers to be able to get up and walk from the cab to the sleeper and has 35% more space, as shown in this big screen image. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

Big screen image highlighting the Anthem's seats, which Mack designed in partnership with Sears. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

The Anthem's steering wheel can be spec'd with "smart" features and controls. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

Another big screen image showing an angled view of the new Anthem highway tractor. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

A big screen image showing the chrome and black options for the Anthem's grille. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

This Mack Anthem is also fitted with FlowBelow wheel aerodynamics. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

A look at a Mack Anthem with hood forward. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

A look beneath the hood at this Anthem's Mack MP8 engine. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

The Anthem's front grille comes in "Bold Black," shown here, or "Mirror Chrome Bright." (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

A look from the rear of this Mack Anthem tractor with 70-in. stand-up sleeper. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

The new Anthem is designed for a look that's distinctively Mack and incorporates an all-new driver environment and sleeper/living area. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

Closer look at the new Anthem's bulldog hood ornament in gold, indicating that the truck's engine, transmission and axles are all Mack. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

Media and other attendees crowd around Mack's Anthem highway tractor. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

The Anthem features an aggressive new grille, this one in "Mirror Chrome Bright" finish, and enhanced aerodynamics for additional fuel savings. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

Mack Trucks' Roy Horton drove this Anthem tractor with 70-in. sleeper out before the crowd. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

Mack Trucks prepares to roll out the Anthem on-highway tractor Wednesday evening, Sept. 13. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

Attendees gathered at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA for the launch of Mack's new highway tractor. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

ALLENTOWN, PA. With a bold new grille sporting vertical accents like two fangs in a bulldog's underbite, Mack Trucks' new Anthem highway tractor drew multinational press and plenty of fanfare at its launch here Wednesday evening.

That included video of the truck's development, where designers and Mack execs touted the Anthem's brawny look and aero-functional design as "bad ass" and destined to become a classic looking back in the years to come, as the OEM's big trucks of decades past have.

"In terms of powertrain, in terms of connectivity, in terms of comfort, uptime, productivity, durability, and application excellence, it's a platform that we provide all the things that we need in order to move forward," said Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO of Volvo Group, Mack's parent.

He promised a "high pace and high frequency" of continued investment in Mack's products, production facilities and service network, acknowledging Mack dealers' own investments in facilities and technician training.

Denny Slagle, executive vice president of Volvo Group and president of Mack trucks, highlighted Mack's latest powertrains featuring engines compliant with 2017 fuel efficiency/ greenhouse gas emissions requirements and mDRIVE automated manual transmission as "frankly, producing a drive that can't be matched by the competition."

The Anthem — which features an engraved American flag in its badging — is "the right highway truck for North America" and "captures everything that has made Mack great," contended John Walsh, Mack's vice president of global marketing and brand management. He said the new truck was designed to be "unmistakably Mack," offer superior aerodynamics and fuel efficiency without looking "like a jelly bean," and deliver "revolutionary" driver comfort.

"We are proud to be the only heavy-duty truck manufacturer who can still say that every truck we sell in America is built here in America," Walsh added. He highlighted a list of new exterior, driver environment and sleeper/ living environment features and options.

EXTERIOR

—New grille, with a bridge across the front bearing the "big, bold" Mack word moniker;

—Three configurations: day cab, 48-in. flat-top sleeper, and 70-in. stand-up sleeper designed to allow even taller drivers ample room to stand freely in the rear;

—Available aero-enhancing roof fairing;

—Better visibility than current Pinnacle highway models;

—Improved aerodynamics that provide up to a 3% fuel efficiency gain with the 70-in. stand-up sleeper model and 1.5% gain with the day cab model in addition to 2017 powertrain fuel efficiency gains;

—Two trim packages, "Bold Black" and "Mirror Chrome Bright," incorporated into the grille, bumper, headlamp and fog lamp bezels, and air intakes;

—Three-piece bumper designed for improved serviceability and lower repair costs in case of damage;

—LED headlamps, turn signals, fog lights and marker lights are longer-lasting, use less energy and are up to 66% brighter than incandescents;

—New three-piece hood that can be replaced in sections if damaged, features an automotive-style release latch in the grille, and requires 50% less effort to tilt open;

—Aerodynamic hood mirrors that reduce drag, deliver an improved field of view/ reduced blind spots, and fold away on impact;

—Breakaway side mirrors feature stronger materials, hinges and spring-loaded mounts; and

—Grab handles made of thick, extruded aluminum and tactile, contoured surface.

INTERIOR

—Three available trim levels: standard, premium and ultra;

—New driver environment featuring automotive-inspired controls in the instrument panel, digitally displayed analog gauges, and 5.5-in. color Copilot display;

—Flat-bottom steering wheel designed for solid grip and easier entry and exit;

—Steering wheel can be spec'd with "smart' features including illuminated controls for cruise, Bluetooth and infotainment;

—Redesigned steering column stalks: right manages engine brake and Copilot display, left manages high beams, turn signals and windshield wipers;

—Optional 7-in. infotainment display in console can display tools like Sirius XM, truck navigation, Apple Carplay and backup cameras;

—New rocker switches in dash with laser-etched labels that won't fade or rub off, with standardized key switch placements across models but additional slots available for customization;

—Non-slip-surfaced mobile phone charging station on top of dash;

—Power windows, locks and mirrors;

—Lights managed through automotive-inspired control module;

—Seats designed in partnership with Sears for comfort and durability, offering 30 feature-function combinations; and

—Redesigned "doghouse" over the engine to provide easier access/ serviceability.

SLEEPER

—70-in. stand-up model allows driver to stand up next to driver's seat and walk into sleeper, which provides 35% more space;

—Improved accommodation for driver's gear with up to 27 cu. ft. of space in 70-in. sleeper model, with more work surfaces, wardrobes and shelving;

—All-LED interior lighting, including "ambient," "task" and "background" lights;

—Prep kits available with wiring for refrigerator, flat-screen TV and microwave;

—Multiple electrical and USB outlets;

—Tilt-open sleeper windows with built-in shades and screens that allow ventilation but keep rain out;

—Sleeper curtain that darkens living space; and

—Available single or double bunk beds.