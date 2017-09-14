Mack showed off updates to its Granite and Pinnacle axle-forward models (Pinnacle shown in background) including redesigned interiors and a new grille for the Pinnacle with bold "Mack" moniker similar to that of the company's new Anthem highway truck, shown in foreground. (Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner)

ALLENTOWN, PA. Building on the launch this week of its Anthem highway tractor, Mack Trucks introduced new interiors for its Pinnacle axle-forward and Granite models designed to support customers in attracting and retaining drivers as well as improving productivity and profitability.

Mack unveiled the updated models at its Global Dealer Summit here in Allentown. Along with the interior changes, Mack showed off LED headlights and a new grille for the Pinnacle that echoes the design of the Anthem; the redesigned interiors also share features with that of the Anthem truck.

"The new interiors for the Mack Pinnacle and Granite speak to the design team's focus on driver comfort," said Jonathan Randall, senior vice president of sales for Mack Trucks North America. "Everything from the dash to the racecar-like feel of the steering wheel was carefully designed to make things better for drivers and owner-operators, and consequently, for fleets looking to retain them."

Mack said it captured feedback from thousands of drivers in designing the new interiors and driver environment. A new gauge cluster and dash layout aims to improve visibility and readability and puts frequently used controls at the driver's fingertips. Switches are repositioned higher on the dash, while the Mack mDRIVE automated manual transmission shift pad is now within easier reach.

The dash panel has room for up to 18 switches, which feature laser-etched labeling so it won't rub off like painted surfaces. HVAC controls now include automatic temperature control that maintains a temperature set by the driver.

A lower center console includes cup holders and storage bins, and multiple 12-volt and USB charging ports are available throughout the dash. A new non-slip pad on top of the dash features two USB charging ports; drivers can place smartphones there for easy access or navigation use.

The flat-bottom steering wheel is designed to make entering and exiting the vehicle or heading from the cab into the sleeper berth easier. The steering wheel also allows a better view of the dash and can be equipped with illuminated cruise control, Bluetooth and audio system buttons.

Updates to Mack's Co-Pilot display located behind the steering wheel include a new 5-in. color screen for better visibility, and a new infotainment screen option features a 7-in. touchscreen display and is available in Pinnacle and Granite models. It provides access to Apple Car Play, satellite radio, weather band radio and TomTom truck navigation.