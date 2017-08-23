Fleet Owner
Market trends convince Hyundai to launch pickup in U.S.

Aug 23, 2017
    Back in 2015, Hyundai called its Santa Cruz concept pickup a "new interpretation" — a blend of a crossover utility vehicle and a short-bed pickup — that would be aimed at urban markets and younger buyers. (Photo: Hyundai)

    The Santa Cruz concept truck was engineered, the OEM said, to allow greater maneuverability in tight urban streets and parking garages along with outdoor utility. (Photo: Hyundai)

    The front view of the Santa Cruz featured "an upright, hexagonal grille with cascading lines framing the sides," lens-free headlamps and LED fog lights. (Photo: Hyundai)

    Rear half-doors swing rearward to allow easier access to the concept pickup's rear seats. (Photo: Hyundai)

    Powering the concept pickup was a 4-cyl. 2.0L turbodiesel boasting 190 hp and 300 lbs.-ft. of torque. An all-wheel-drive system would've been optional on the truck.

    A "tailgate extension" feature dropped the concept pickup's tailgate while pulling out bed wall extenders. It was designed to give the Santa Cruz an available bed length "similar to a midsize pickup" to accommodate longer items such as a motorcycle, according to Hyundai. (Photo: Hyundai) 

    Hyundai was also clear that the Santa Cruz wasn't intended as an F-150 killer — towing, payload and ground clearance weren't primary objectives. Instead, the concept pickup is aimed at SUV/CUV and even sedan buyers who want more utility. (Photo: Hyundai)

    "Not everyone who wants an open-bed vehicle is willing to accept the tradeoffs that come with it," Hyundai said its market research had shown. Hence the Santa Cruz would've targeted a market niche perhaps similar to that of Honda's Ridgeline unibody/ front-wheel-drive based pickup, with a footprint and styling cues geared more toward the SUV/ CUV segment. (Photo: Hyundai) 

    Two years ago, Hyundai had noted a de-emphasis of the pickup truck segment from 2005-2015. What a difference two years can make. (Photo: Hyundai) 

With sales of U.S. passenger sedans in a slump and SUVs, crossovers and pickups continuing to show gains, Korean automaker Hyundai apparently will bring its own light pickup entry stateside.

According to a Reuters report this week, Hyundai plans to develop a pickup truck for this market that will be "similar" to the company's 2015 Santa Cruz concept truck.

If so, it'd be a logical choice for the automaker, given the popularity that swirled around the Santa Cruz at the time. Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in January 2015, the truck nabbed the Concept Truck of the Year award at the Concours d'Elegance of America later that year and generated a good amount of consumer fanfare.

Here's a look back at the Santa Cruz concept and some hardware and equipment details Hyundai provided. There's no word yet on when Hyundai's production truck would arrive, but given the state of the market and the OEM's flagging sedan sales, sooner rather than later could be the order of the day.

And that could also mean the production Hyundai pickup will carry over more elements of the concept Santa Cruz. Time will tell...

 

