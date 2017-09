To date, FEMA has staged eight Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) task forces, two Hazardous Equipment Push Packages (HEPPs), one Incident Support Team in Florida. There are an additional four US&R task forces and one HEPP pre-positioned in Georgia. FEMA Incident Management Assistance Teams (IMATs) are also deployed to state Emergency Operations Centers (EOC) in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama. FEMA used tractor-trailers like these to transfer 2.4 million meals and 1.4 million liters of water to Florida ahead of the storm at the state’s request. (Photo: Melanie Rodgers Cox /U.S. Air Force)