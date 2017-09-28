Scenes and notes: Out on the road with Mack's new top dog

At truck stops, truck drivers did double-takes on the Anthems and some hopped up in the driver's seat to have a look, with the Mack execs along on the trip of course being accommodating. The reactions of most of those who were drawn in that Fleet Owner witnessed were, in a few words, pretty close to awestruck or enamored.

Still, interestingly, one younger driver got into an Anthem cab and lamented the lack of a manual transmission, convenient though the truck's push-button mDRIVE AMT might be. "They're making all these trucks these days automatics," he said with a shake of his head. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)