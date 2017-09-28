Fleet Owner
Home > Equipment > Trucks > Scenes and notes: Out on the road with Mack's new top dog

Scenes and notes: Out on the road with Mack's new top dog

Sep 28, 2017
Comments 0
  • P9151043.jpg

    That's "Black Dog," Anthem convoy leader, which featured a 70-in. "stand up" sleeper and optional aerodynamic roof fairing. Its "Mack Black" coat was complemented outside by black exterior trim and black American Racing wheels, and inside by "Ultra" level interior trim and supple but firm leather seats. Think luxury meets sledge hammer. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

    More
  • P9151049.jpg

    The "Black Dog" Anthem's American Racing wheels finished the look off well. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

    More
  • P9151064.jpg

    We expect many Anthems will be spec'd with the optional breakaway hood mirrors — if not most, should fleets get a chance to demo them. The mirrors' placement provides a very useful view down the side of the tractor and trailer, and drivers don't need to turn their eyes as much from the road to glance in them. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner) 

    More
  • P9151074.jpg

    The Anthem showed controlled road manners on a stretch of patched, uneven highway. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

    More
  • P9151102.jpg

    Badging showing some made-in-USA pride in the Anthem's interior. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner) 

    More
  • P9151114.jpg

    Yes, it adds an unmistakable look. But the trademark Mack bulldog hood ornament coupled with the slope of the Anthem's hood also makes it easier to gauge placement of the truck for the driver. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner) 

    More
  • P9151127.jpg

    Other Mack truck drivers on the road immediately took notice of the Anthem. The driver of this Mack Pinnacle, for instance, honked a friendly note of approval as he passed the Anthem convoy. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

    More
  • P9151138.jpg

    That's quite a stark profile difference between a Mack Granite (foreground) and a new Anthem next to it. Yet both managed to stand out easily parked in the lineup at a truck stop on the way to Atlanta. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

    More
  • P9151143.jpg

    The bold look of the Anthem trucks caught attention wherever they went, starting with those new grilles. It was still fairly early on in the convoy's trek to Atlanta, so this one hadn't caught many ill-fated insects from evening miles run. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

    More
  • P9151145.jpg

    At truck stops, truck drivers did double-takes on the Anthems and some hopped up in the driver's seat to have a look, with the Mack execs along on the trip of course being accommodating. The reactions of most of those who were drawn in that Fleet Owner witnessed were, in a few words, pretty close to awestruck or enamored.

    Still, interestingly, one younger driver got into an Anthem cab and lamented the lack of a manual transmission, convenient though the truck's push-button mDRIVE AMT might be. "They're making all these trucks these days automatics," he said with a shake of his head. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

    More
  • P9151158.jpg

    Even a demonstration truck convoy such as the Anthems on their way to Georgia constituted wasn't immune to weigh stations. Some of the convoy trucks had to pull in to the scales. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

    More
  • P9151160.jpg

    Pulling onto the scales at a weigh station in the loaded Anthem trucks. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

    More
  • P9151171.jpg

    Note the different appearance, both from outside and within, of a split windshield on the Anthem tractor. That's a fleet-driven option, and with two smaller pieces can mean a less-costly replacement for trucks with duty cycles that tend to see more windshield cracks and breakage. The Anthem is designed to provide improved road visibility, but we did find that a split windshield detracted from that somewhat. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

    More
  • P9151182.jpg

    Both on the road and off it, typically for a break at truck stops, onlookers were drawn to the Anthem trucks and came by for a closer look. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

    More
  • P9151220.jpg

    It certainly wasn't staged: there was no shortage of real truck drivers drifting from their parked haulers to check out the Mack Anthem trucks. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

    More
  • P9151224.jpg

    Among even modern, aero heavy trucks, Mack's Anthem managed to stand out. That's just the exterior, but the interior, which Mack designed to be much more driver-centric, may win over drivers as well. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

    More
  • P9151245.jpg

    Some clean lines and chrome-wheel shine seen from below a trailer pulled by one of the new Mack Anthem tractors. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

    More
  • P9161455.jpg

    One of the most helpful features on the Anthem is the right stalk on the steering column. It includes controls for Mack's Co-Pilot simplified driver information system, but you'll find yourself using it almost constantly for its other function: the engine brake.

    One push down will max out the engine brake, working in tandem with the mDRIVE transmission to select the right gear, and it works so well you could end up barely using the system/ foundation brakes. The engine brakes kept our loaded truck completely in check on the long descent down Interstate 77 from Virginia into North Carolina — and that's saying something. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

    More
  • P9151253.jpg

    While better aerodynamics were an imperative for the Anthem's design, so was a look that's "distinctively Mack." It does feel like the design team hit the mark. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

    More
  • P9151286.jpg

    The Anthem features a blind spot warning that's easily visible to the driver near the edge of the windshield. It lights up as seen in this photo only when a vehicle is detected just behind the cab on the passenger side of the truck. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

    More
  • P9151292.jpg

    Bendix Wingman Fusion, a collision mitigation system that incorporates both radar and video, is standard on the Anthem but has an opt-out option if fleets would rather have the credit. The system's adaptive cruise control worked very well, keeping the Anthem trucks a safe distance from vehicles detected ahead. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

    More
  • P9151297.jpg

    One particularly handy feature of the Anthem's interior is this high-grip surface with USB outlet on the dash, perfect for cell phones and other mobile devices, pens and so on. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

    More
  • P9151317.jpg

    Wingman Fusion also calculates distance to a vehicle ahead and the rate at which your truck is closing. On our trip, it would go off if it sensed a dangerous approach, sounding a warning if the gap closed beyond what looked like about 400 ft. Luckily, the warning system apparently picked up when we were stuck in traffic and stopped beeping. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

    More
  • P9151338.jpg

    With all the technology packed into the Anthem, it's striking that one of the most essential items to keeping the convoy together and still ubiquitous in commercial trucks today is the CB radio. Unlike so many other things today with mobile technology, the CB really hasn't changed all that much in decades and still does its job exceptionally well. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

    More
  • P9151348.jpg

    The Mack convoy lined up for a stop in Greensboro, NC. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

    More
  • P9151349.jpg

    The Mack convoy called it a night in Greensboro, NC before continuing on to Atlanta the next day. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

    More
  • P9161353.jpg

    Preparing to head out for the rest of the trip to Atlanta for the North American Commercial Vehicle Show. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

Mack Trucks showed off its new Anthem tractor at the North American Commercial Vehicle Show this week in Atlanta. But those trucks had to get there somehow, didn't they.

Fleet Owner joined in that expedition; join us for another look. Out on the road with the 10-truck convoy bringing Anthems and a few other trucks to display, there was more to notice about Mack's latest highway hauler. One thing is that taking some time to get to know the truck's controls — and those of the systems on it — will make you glad you did or frustrated you didn't.

We'll also say the truck's appearance works as designed: it gets looks, and from more than just the trucking crowd. Out in the Anthem, we got thumbs-ups and plenty of interest from people driving by, sometimes with a passenger leaning out the window with a phone to take a photo of the brawny-looking Macks.

Other truck drivers in Macks, of course, also showed their camaraderie. More than a few air horns sounded as older Macks crossed paths with the Anthem on the highway. Check out some photos and notes from hundreds of miles on the road from Allentown, PA to Atlanta.

 

Please or Register to post comments.

New blog posts
From cables to sensors: A wireless approach to truck design
Posted 44 weeks ago
in Trucking Straight Talk
Working on ways to bring more women into trucking
by Sean Kilcarr
Posted 1 week ago
in Trucks at Work
It’s your skin in this game
by David Cullen
Posted 2 years ago
in Hammer Lane
Fifty shades of FMCSA
by Avery Vise
Posted 2 years ago
in Down the Road
Next FMCSA boss: The ‘short list’
by Kevin Jones
Posted 16 weeks ago
in Running Lights
Lessons learned from this summer's natural disasters
by Neil Abt
Posted 1 week ago
in The Open Road
The top five benefits of premium diesel
by Cenex
Posted 2 weeks ago
in Shifting Gears
Connect With Us
FleetOwner.com
FleetOwner Related Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×