It took six days to reopen the Port of Corpus Christi after Hurricane Harvey made landfall a re-opening made possible by the tireless work of the U.S. Coast Guard. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fourth largest port in the U.S. in total tonnage and features a 36 mi. 47 ft.-deep channel. The port is served by three North American Class-1 railroads and two major interstates. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)