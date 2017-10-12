Testing trucks at Navistar's proving grounds

Fleet Owner
Oct 12, 2017
    Navistar brought serval configurations of its all-new International HV Series to the test track event, alongside upgraded versions of its HX Series trucks, introduced back in February of 2016, plus its LT linehaul and RH regional model tractors, introduced in September of 2016 and April of 2017, respectively. The OEM also brought along updated versions of its LoneStar tractor, which got overhauled back in September.

    One of Navistar's new HV Series vocational units, configured for utility bucket truck service. It can be spec’d with the new 12.4-liter International A26 engine that offers 475 hp and 1,700 lb.-ft. of torque. Available in a Regular Cab, Extended Cab, and Crew Cab configurations, the HV Series is now available for order, with deliveries expected starting in March 2018.

    An HX Series unit in sleeper tractor configuration. Launched back in early 2016, it replaced Navistar's PayStar model.

    Upgraded LoneStar models, a family of trucks originally introduced by Navistar back in 2008, will be available starting in January next year. However, Navistar’s new A26 engine will not be available for the retooled LoneStar model, the company noted.

    The RH regional haul tractor, which went into production back in June, is offered with multiple cab configurations, including day cab, 56-in. low roof sleeper, 56-in. hi-rise sleeper, day cab with roof fairing, and 56-in. hi-rise sleeper with roof fairing. Navistar's A26 is the stanrd engine for this truck and all models come standard with the Bendix Wingman Advanced Collision Mitigation system.

    Built from the proven MAN D26 engine crankcase, one result of Navistar's new partnership with Volkswagen Truck & Bus, the A26 produces up to 475 hp and 1,750 lb.-ft. of torque from a design that’s 600 lbs. to 700 lbs. lighter than a traditional 15-liter big bore engine.

    “These products are about putting the driver first,” explained Denny Mooney, Navistar’s senior vice president of global product development. “We know there’s a driver shortage in the industry and we have really tried to make these trucks what they want to drive. You can have great fuel economy, you can have great attributes, but at the end of the day, drivers have to want to drive them.”

    For example, when Navistar began upgrading its LT Series tractor, Mooney said the OEM held a lot of driver clinics to find what they liked or didn’t like about the truck. “What I like as an engineer might not be what drivers like,” he stressed.

    “New [air] disc brakes fit into this driver-first philosophy,” Mooney added. “The trucks are easier to drive. Disc brakes aren’t as ‘grabby’ as the old drum brakes. The life of a disc brake is longer, and some of the fleets are starting to realize it. Our disc brake penetration has doubled in the last two years. We made them standard on the LT [linehaul tractor] in June of this year.”

Navistar brought a slew of its new and “enhanced” truck and tractor models – including the all-new International HV Series in a variety of vocational configurations – to its 675-acre proving grounds in New Carlisle, IN, this week as part of a ride and drive event for journalists. The facility’s three-mile, three-lane oval, and off-road "severe service" durability course gave journalists a chance to get an up-close, hands-on feel for Navistar’s product line, including trucks equipped with its proprietary 12.4-liter A26 engine. (All Photos: Michael Catarevas/Fleet Owner)

