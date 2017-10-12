Testing trucks at Navistar's proving grounds

Testing trucks at Navistar's proving groundsOct 12, 2017
Navistar brought a slew of its new and “enhanced” truck and tractor models – including the all-new International HV Series in a variety of vocational configurations – to its 675-acre proving grounds in New Carlisle, IN, this week as part of a ride and drive event for journalists. The facility’s three-mile, three-lane oval, and off-road "severe service" durability course gave journalists a chance to get an up-close, hands-on feel for Navistar’s product line, including trucks equipped with its proprietary 12.4-liter A26 engine. (All Photos: Michael Catarevas/Fleet Owner)