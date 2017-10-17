Trucks help Puerto Rico recover

Trucks help Puerto Rico recoverOct 17, 2017
Category 5 Hurricane Maria caused catastrophic damage in Puerto Rico, as well as being the tenth-most intense Atlantic hurricane on record. Much of the island’s electrical grid was destroyed, leaving many of Puerto Rico’s cities and towns without power. But more than 20,000 federal civilian personnel and military service members, including more than 1,700 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) personnel deployed to Puerto Rico to help with storm recovery efforts – and they used a wide variety of trucks to accomplish that mission.