Trucks help Puerto Rico recover

FEMA said roughly 79% of retail gas stations were operational in Puerto Rico as of this week, with 177 diesel-generators installed and now in use for critical infrastructure in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (Photo: Eliud Echevarria/FEMA)

Members of the 821st Contingency Response Group help to offload aerial bucket trucks from a Ukrainian Anatov 124-100m cargo transport aircraft onto the tarmac of Jose Aponte De La Toore Airport in Ceiba, Puerto Rico. Such aerial bucket trucks will be used to help repair the electrical grid in Puerto Rico destroyed by Hurricane Maria. (Photo: U.S. Air Force Capt. David J. Murphy)

Puerto Rico Army Reservists, U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service Agents, U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team members, Puerto Rico Treasury Department Agents, and a Puerto Rico Ports Authority Agent unload food, water and medical supplies at one of the villages in the mountains around Utuado, Puerto Rico. (Photo: U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua L. DeMotts)

Puerto Rico National Guard soldiers load pallets of food, aid and water at a distribution center to ship to local municipalities in Puerto Rico as a part of Hurricane Maria relief efforts at Ceiba, Puerto Rico. As of this week, only 392 miles of Puerto Rico's 5,073 miles of roads are open, but those roads allow for passage through the outer ring of the island. (Photo: U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)

Approximately 72% of Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) customers have potable water, though additional water is still being provided by bottled and bulk water shipments via truck, according to FEMA. Approximately 86% of grocery stores are open in Puerto Rico as of this week, FEMA added. (Photo: U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua L. DeMotts)

Puerto Rico Army Reservists, U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service Agents, U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team members, Puerto Rico Treasury Department Agents, and a Puerto Rico Ports Authority Agents get a load of food and water from the San Juan Regional Supply Center before delivering the aid to those affected by Hurricane Maria in the mountains around Utuado, Puerto Rico. (Photo: U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua L. DeMotts)

Class 8 civilian tractors line up to pick up their loads at the San Juan Regional Supply Center before delivering the aid to those affected by Hurricane Maria. (Photo: U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua L. DeMotts)

The Sea Chem-1 refuels an emergency fuel truck at the Port of San Juan in Puerto Rico. The ship carries five million gallons of diesel and has the capability for pier side loading, which allows it to fill contracted trucks without impacting the local fuel terminals. (Photo: Eliud Echevarria/FEMA)

Category 5 Hurricane Maria caused catastrophic damage in Puerto Rico, as well as being the tenth-most intense Atlantic hurricane on record. Much of the island’s electrical grid was destroyed, leaving many of Puerto Rico’s cities and towns without power. But more than 20,000 federal civilian personnel and military service members, including more than 1,700 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) personnel deployed to Puerto Rico to help with storm recovery efforts – and they used a wide variety of trucks to accomplish that mission.