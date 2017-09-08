Volvo VNL ride and drive

Volvo VNL ride and driveSep 8, 2017
Journalists recently got a chance to pilot or ride shotgun in six pre-production units of the revamped VNL family of tractors built by Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA), which the OEM originally unveiled back in July. They included a high-roof VNL 860 model – considered the “flagship” of the rebooted VNL family – two VNL 760 high-roof sleeper models, two VNL 740 mid-roof units, and a VNL 300 daycab tractor. Pulling either dry van trailers or a flatbed loaded out with concrete blocks, the trucks were put through their paces on everything from fast-moving highways to rolling rural roads surroudning VTNA's headquarters in Greensboro, NC. (All photos: Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner)