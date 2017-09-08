Fleet Owner
Volvo VNL ride and drive

Sep 8, 2017
    VTNA added a 70-in. sleeper to its rebooted VNL series because that dimension represents “the bulk” of the over-the-road sleeper tractor spec, the OEM said.

    The numerical designations VTNA uses for its highway tractors help signal sleeper and non-sleeper status. For example, the ‘40’ in the VNL 740 model name seen here indicate it is a mid-roof sleeper, while the ‘60’ in the VNL 760 and VNL 860 units signal they are high-roof sleepers. When double zero appears, as with the VNL 300, it designates a daycab design.

    VTNA also brought along one of its new VNR regional haul tractors, unveiled back in April, for display as part of its VNL ride and drive. That's Wade Long, VTNA’s director of product marketing, at left, hustling to get aboard a VNL 760.

    VTNA's Long described the new VNL as a "playbook of small changes" that add up to big improvements when combined together.

    The new VNL (at right, positioned next to the current VNL model it is replacing) comes standard with VTNA’s D13 VGT (for ‘variable geometry turbocharger’) 13-liter engine but can also be spec’d with the optional D13TC variant. The ‘TC’ stands for ‘turbo compounding,’ which adds 53 hp work of engine power gained via a waste heat recovery system back into the powertrain. The D13TC is available in two ratings: 425 hp with 1,750 ft.-lbs. of torque or 455 hp with 1,850 ft.-lbs. of torque.

    Brian Balicki, VTNA's chief designer for interiors.

    Adriana Perez-Cross, graphic design lead for the VNL product design team. She helped develop the color palettes and design patterns for the new VNL model interiors.

    Ash Makki, a VTNA product marketing manager, demonstrates how the hood of the VNL can be opened one-handed down by the wheel well corner instead of by the ubiquitous hand-hold most commercial trucks on the front of the hood over the grille.

    Removing this hand-hold would help eliminate an aerodynamic "drag point" on a truck's hood, noted VTNA's Wade Long. But since most customers still want it, the hand-hold remains.

    Allison Athey, a VTNA product marketing manager who's specialty is the OEM's proprietary I-Shift automated manual transmission (AMT), hooks a VNL 300 up to trailer. Once fully hooked together, this VNL 300 tractor-trailer combination would be loaded out to 70,300 lbs. gross weight.

    Athey retracts the trailer landing gear in preparation for a 40 minute highway and local road circuit. An engineer by training, Athey sees her role as a product marketing manager as to translate what customers see and desire into "engineer-speak," which is "almost its own language or code." But that "code" is vital to understanding the physical forces at work in terms of how trucks operate, she stressed.

    Though today's commercial trucks are "stealing from the passenger car world" more frequently in terms of technology and design, said Athey, only "so much of that" world is applicable to trucking. "They will always be truly different worlds" in terms of vehicle operating needs, she explained.

Journalists recently got a chance to pilot or ride shotgun in six pre-production units of the revamped VNL family of tractors built by Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA), which the OEM originally unveiled back in July. They included a high-roof VNL 860 model – considered the “flagship” of the rebooted VNL family – two VNL 760 high-roof sleeper models, two VNL 740 mid-roof units, and a VNL 300 daycab tractor. Pulling either dry van trailers or a flatbed loaded out with concrete blocks, the trucks were put through their paces on everything from fast-moving highways to rolling rural roads surroudning VTNA's headquarters in Greensboro, NC. (All photos: Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner)

