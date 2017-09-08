Volvo VNL ride and drive

The new VNL (at right, positioned next to the current VNL model it is replacing) comes standard with VTNA’s D13 VGT (for ‘variable geometry turbocharger’) 13-liter engine but can also be spec’d with the optional D13TC variant. The ‘TC’ stands for ‘turbo compounding,’ which adds 53 hp work of engine power gained via a waste heat recovery system back into the powertrain. The D13TC is available in two ratings: 425 hp with 1,750 ft.-lbs. of torque or 455 hp with 1,850 ft.-lbs. of torque.