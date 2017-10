The new Anthem Class 8 axle-back tractor, unveiled in September, is hitting the streets at a moment when Mack is predicting a sales uptick in the long-haul market that will last for the next two years. "Orders are coming in and we’re quoting on a lot of business where we were previously not a strong consideration,” noted Jonathan Randall, senior vice president of sales for Mack Trucks. “It’s really the entire [fleet] segment, small to large, that’s returning to buy."