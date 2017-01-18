A massive spread of fleet machinery and trucks — from agricultural and off-highway yellow iron to on-highway tractors and trailers — will be up for sale at IronPlanet's big Florida auction in February, which features online as well as onsite participation.

IronPlanet's annual Florida auction will be held over five days featuring a huge list of used equipment, trucks and other durable goods from manufacturers, dealers, construction companies, rental companies and other large fleet owners. The auction will be held in Kissimmee, FL from February 13- 17, starting at 9 a.m. ET each day and accessible both onsite and online.

This year, the event will include "an expanded inventory of items from additional OEMs and sellers that give buyers an improved opportunity to purchase additional equipment," according to IronPlanet. Though you'll find them throughout the auction days, trucks will make their biggest appearance on the last day — Friday, Feb. 17 — which will feature pickups, utility trucks and vehicles, service trucks, flatbed trucks, boom trucks, mixers, dumps, tractors, trailers and support equipment.

Popular Now 12 Steps to Get Ready for ELDs (whitepaper) Mack upgrades mDrive with two new features Truck drivers in the crosshairs of gout

The company refers to this Florida multi-day event as its "major East Coast unreserved public auction" and says the event is seeing good interest and global exposure. After what the company notes was triple-digit growth of 125% for new participants in the 2016 auction, there have already been more than five times as many pre-registrations to the Florida event vs. last year.

Aside from global online participation, the auction is much more connected onsite as well: IronPlanet has partnered with EventHero to provide on-location event management and access via mobile devices, from registration and attendance reporting to vendor CRM.

Watch below for aerial views of IronPlanet's prior Florida auction:

In addition, IronPlanet and EventHero will enable SMS and email capabilities to drive real-time engagement during the auction week by promoting specific packages to onsite bidders as they come to the block. The auction will feature IronPlanet's LiveStream platform, which will provide live auction features for bidders in the field, on the job or participating online.

"Our strong buyer growth has been driven by investment in new marketing channels — especially mobile. We know the use of mobile devices is changing the game," says Gregory J. Owens, IronPlanet's chairman and CEO.

Go to www.ironplanet.com/Florida for the most current list of sellers for the auction. You can also register for the event, download a brochure or check inspection reports for equipment carrying IronPlanet's IronClad Assurance certification.