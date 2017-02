They called it serving on “Hell’s Highway” in Iraq; snaking long armed convoys of resupply trucks through areas prone to ambushes on roads often booby-trapped with improvised explosive devices or “IEDs.” In this video, two U.S. Airmen recall their service on “Hell’s Highway” and recount the harrowing November day when they both should have been killed in an IED attack, yet survived to tell their story. (Video courtesy of the U.S. Air Force)