Auctioning a Kenworth T680 for TAT

Feb 28, 2017
  • TAT1_0.JPG

    George Cravens of Utility Trailer Sales Co. of Arizona (far left) and Don Blake on Inland Kenworth (center) helped organize this one-of-a-kind truck auction, to be conducted by Ritchie Bros. in Phoenix June 20, on behalf of TAT. Both men credit a speech given by TAT Executive Director Kendis Paris (right) regarding "the horrors of human trafficking" for kick-starting this unique fundraising effort.

  • TAT2_0.JPG

    TAT’s Kendis Paris told Fleet Owner that the funds potentially raised by this “Everyday Heroes” truck auction will support the group’s ongoing efforts to train truck drivers, truck stop employees, and other workers within the trucking industry about how to spot and report potential human trafficking activity. “The phone calls truck drivers and others make are crucial to law enforcement,” she explained. “The FBI tells us those calls help them identify trafficking corridors and can provide corroborating evidence in trafficking cases.”

  • TAT3.JPG

    Inland Kenworth’s Don Blake said he had “to wipe the tears from my eyes” after hearing about the horrors of human trafficking from a presentation TAT’s Paris once made. “I learned early on to just look away when I passed certain street corners,” he explained during a press conference. “But Kendis woke me up to the severity of this [trafficking] problem, many of whom are children. We want to help stop the abuse of these kids.”

  • TAT4.JPG

    George Cravens, the owner of Utility Trailer Sales Co. of Arizona, said he was also moved by the same TAT presentation and so willingly jumped in to help Inland’s Blake organize this one-of-a-kind truck auction. “Don said we had to do something; and he was right,” Cravens noted.

  • TAT5.JPG

    The special “Everyday Heroes” Kenworth T680 is fully loaded with a 76-in. sleeper, 485-hp PACCAR MX-13 engine, and Eaton Fuller Advantage 10-speed automated mechanical transmission.  Inland’s Blake said the eventual owner of this soon-to-be auctioned tractor “will have a very special truck” and will know that they helped support a very worthy cause. “We truly hope there will be a bidding war on the Everyday Heroes truck,” he added. “That way we can raise even more money.”

  • TAT6.JPG

    Inland Kenworth, by the by, traces its origins back to the late 1940s when founder Lloyd Parker launched Parker Pacific Equipment, selling surplus U.S. military vehicles into Canada. Parker’s success led him to start Inland Kenworth, opening his first dealership in 1957. Today, with more than 20 Kenworth dealerships around North America, Inland is one of the oldest and largest Kenworth dealers in the world.

  • TAT7.JPG

    According to TAT’s Paris, human trafficking is estimated to a $32 billion criminal enterprise in the U.S. alone; totaling $150 billion globally. Yet the U.S. devotes only $150 million in law enforcement funds to combat the problem. “As TAT grows, we’re training and educating more truck drivers and truck stop operators – nearly 300,000 to date – to be our ‘eyes and ears’ and report suspicious activity.”

  • TAT8.JPG

    TAT’s Paris added that nearly 1,600 calls been made to the group’s national hotline by truck drivers alone since it began in 2009. “Of that number, we had 503 likely human trafficking cases identified involving nearly 1,100 victims, of which 299 were minors,” she said.

  • TAT9.JPG

    This truck will make appearances at several industry events before its auction date of June 20 in Phoenix.

Don Blake, new truck sales manager in the Phoenix area for dealership conglomerate Inland Kenworth, spearheaded a unique effort to raise funds for the Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) group at the 2017 Technology & Maintenance Council annual conference: auctioning off a customized Kenworth T680 tractor dubbed “Everyday Heroes.” With a retail value of $157,000, auctioning this custom T680 is expected to provide much-need monies for TAT’s education and outreach efforts within the trucking industry to spot and stop human trafficking. (Photos by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)

