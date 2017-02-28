Auctioning a Kenworth T680 for TAT

Auctioning a Kenworth T680 for TATFeb 28, 2017
Don Blake, new truck sales manager in the Phoenix area for dealership conglomerate Inland Kenworth, spearheaded a unique effort to raise funds for the Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) group at the 2017 Technology & Maintenance Council annual conference: auctioning off a customized Kenworth T680 tractor dubbed “Everyday Heroes.” With a retail value of $157,000, auctioning this custom T680 is expected to provide much-need monies for TAT’s education and outreach efforts within the trucking industry to spot and stop human trafficking. (Photos by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)