Morgan Corp. has announced plans to open a new manufacturing plant in New England. The manufacturer of medium-duty truck bodies said a site search is underway for the plant, which will produce up to 3,000 truck bodies a year.

The company expects to have the center operational by the end of 2017. It will be 150,000 sq. ft. and employ 140.

“Even though we already support the northeast market with three plants in Morgantown, Ephrata, and Denver, PA, the continued rapid expansion of our business due to new product launches and market share gains has led us to decide that we must expand capacity to meet the growing needs and demands of our current and future customers,” said Norb Markert, president & COO. “With a total of 12 current facilities in the U.S. and Canada, and in addition to our earlier announcement to add a plant in the Midwest, the New England site will grow our footprint to 14 facilities. Morgan’s proximity to our customers is an important part of improving customer service. Our decision to operate a plant in New England will enable Morgan to better serve customers in this large and important market.”