The new Detroit medium-duty DD8 engine, due to hit the market in early 2018, is a 7.7-liter in-line six-cylinder diesel that cranks out between 260 and 350 hp with a torque range of 660 to 1050 lbs.– ft. The DD8 will initially be available in the Freightliner M2 106, 108 SD and 114 SD models next year, with future availability planned for Thomas Built Buses and FCCC models.