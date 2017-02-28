A screenshot of what Michelin's new Tire Care "dashboard" looks like. (Photo courtesy of Michelin)

NASHVILLE. In a global move, tire maker Michelin is adding radio frequency identification or “RFID” tags to all of its truck tires in an effort to provide its commercial truck customers with better data to help control their ongoing tire costs.

“This [RFID] platform allows fleets to better track their tire assets and better understand the lifecycle of their tire casings,” Ralph Dimenna, COO of the Michelin Americas Truck Tires division, explained to Fleet Owner during a meeting at the 2017 Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) annual conference.

Dimenna noted that feedback from Michelin’s fleet advisory council indicated that more detailed tire information could help them better deal with the “pain points” of their businesses. That’s why Michelin forged ahead to add RFID tags to all of its truck tires, not just the ones it sells in the U.S.

“This is a worldwide platform; they are now in 98% of our [truck tire] products worldwide,” he emphasized. “And these are standard tags; anyone can access them if they have an RFID reader.”

The company is also rolling out some enhancements to its Michelin Tire Care service, launched back in 2015.

Designed to assist fleets in identifying and addressing tire issues that lead to downtime, low mileage, high fuel costs and safety risks, Micheline said 20% of the vehicles inspected via its tire care program over the last year were “Red Tag” events; critical situations that require immediate attention to avoid an emergency roadside service (ERS) event or CSA violation. A further 63% of vehicles inspected via the program were flagged with “Yellow Tags,” which highlights issues that can lead to longer term costs.

Ron Reid, operations manager for New York-based Transervice Logistics and a Tire Care customer, noted in a statement that the program helped his fleet cut its averaging ERS calls per month from 5.5 down to 2.5, saving $2,000 per month. Currently Michelin said it services over 260 fleets and more than 36,000 commercial vehicles nationwide.

In terms of the upgrades Michelin is adding to this program, they include: