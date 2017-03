Ram’s Sowers noted that “the commercial vehicle market is competitive” during his comments at the Work Truck Show and used that point to segue into an overview of how the OEM’s Chassis Cab truck line is designed with the upfitter in mind. The Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 all feature: standard cab-axle (CA) lengths and frame width; flat frame rails; vehicle system interface module (VSIM) to communicate with aftermarket modules; left- or right-side power takeoff (PTO) capability; electronic stability control (ESC) as standard on all models; and a 74 gallon fuel tank.