Snow plow test driveMar 20, 2017
At the 2017 National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA) Work Truck Show, Mack Trucks offered to take journalists for a spin in one of its Mack Granite Medium Heavy Duty (MHD) axle forward model trucks configured as a snow plow. Though very little of the white stuff remained following a snow squall and ice fog earlier in the week, the snow plow test drive illuminated some of the vehicle characteristics municipal fleet operators desire today in these particular types of work trucks. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)