Snow plow test drive

Mar 20, 2017
    The Mack Granite MHD model can be configured as either a Class 7 or Class 8 vehicle. This particular snow plow is a Class 8 vehicle, with a 16,000 lb. front axle and a 23,000 lb. single spring rear suspension.

    Tim Wrinkle, Mack's construction product manager, served as our "test driver" on this jaunt in and around Indianapolis, traversing highways as well as crowded urban roads.

    The Mack Granite MHS snow plow we drove is powered by a Cummins 9-liter ISL-D diesel engine cranking out 345 hp and 1,150 lb.-ft. of torque mated to an Allison Transmission: fully-automatic six-speed 3000 RDS gearbox. Note the heated windshield "lines," which Mack's Wrinkle said are a "must have" feature for snow plow operators. "That's key so they don't have to keep physically clearing their windshield of ice and snow as they work their shifts," he explained.

    The 10 ft. wide plow blade on the front of the truck is angled for two reasons. The first is that this position clears snow off the roadways to the side. The other is that while driving is puts the left side of the plow even with the vehicle on the driver side, leaving "overhang" only on the right side. Typically that makes it easier for the driver to plot vehicle  space requirements when turning, said Wrinkle. 

    Most state department of highway (DOT) fleets like to use big 6x4 configured Class 8 dump trucks as snow plows, especially for clearing highways, But Mack's Wrinkle said smaller 4x2 models - even in Class 8 configurations - are also popular for their maneuverability in tight urban areas and on local roads. "Demand is pretty steady for 4x2 spec'd trucks," he added.

    This Mack Granite MHD also comes with heated side mirrors as well, though since it's a demonstration truck, they are "premium" mirrors embossed in chrome with the Mack Bulldog logo.

    The wide steel cab on the Mack Granite MHD appeals to drivers, said Wrinkle, because they can eat meals and work on a laptop right in the driver seat, despite the addition of snow plow controls. Steel cabs also last about 8 to 10 years which is the typical lifespan expected of municipal dump trucks, he added.

    Wrinkle said telematics is the next “big thing” in the municipal segment as government fleets are trying to use “big data” gleaned from their vehicles to improve operational efficiency and uptime, just like what their private sector brethren are doing. Mack recently noted its working with Geotab to offer connectivity for older vehicles that are not equipped with the OEM’s new GuardDog Connect telematics system.

    After installing a small Geotab telematics device, the OEM said its Mack Uptime Center will be able to monitor the same critical vehicle codes as GuardDog Connect package. If an issue is detected, Mack OneCall agents will evaluate and provide the customer’s designated contact with decision-critical information through Mack ASIST, its online communications and service management portal. Repair scheduling, as well as parts and service bay availability, acan also confirmed, all while the truck is still on the job.

At the 2017 National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA) Work Truck Show, Mack Trucks offered to take journalists for a spin in one of its Mack Granite Medium Heavy Duty (MHD) axle forward model trucks configured as a snow plow. Though very little of the white stuff remained following a snow squall and ice fog earlier in the week, the snow plow test drive illuminated some of the vehicle characteristics municipal fleet operators desire today in these particular types of work trucks. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)

