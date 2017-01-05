A 65-ton electrical building needs to be transported from Texas to North Dakota. A 200,000-lb. skid must travel over 80 mi. in Louisiana. Two vessels weighing 250,000 lbs. each and reaching 28 ft. in loaded height need to be transported over public roadways. What these moves and many more like them have in common is that they were all handled by Berard Transportation, a New Iberia, LA-based heavy hauler with over 70 years of experience in moving and rigging procedures. “One of the ...