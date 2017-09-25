Oh, the stories these tough old Macks could tell

This is actually a prototype! In development from 1978 to 1982, the Mack ETA885 straight 6-cyl diesel engine was nicknamed the "Big Six" and never reached production. Horsepower was not rated. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

That shiny gold fellow in the foreground is a Mack ENDT866 8-cyl. diesel making 375 hp. Nearly 17,000 of them were produced from 1969 to 1980, according to Mack Trucks. To the rear is a Mack "Big Six" ETA885 6-cyl. diesel. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

With a solid lifespan from 1969-1999, the Mack TRTXL1070 transmission was used with 6- and 8-cyl. construction vehicle engines. This one features 12 forward speeds and 5 reverse. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

We'll round out this look at historic Mack trucks with one of the first. This is a 1905 Mack Brothers Motor Co. bus, chassis #9. With a 4-cyl., 40-hp. gasoline engine, it shuttled folks around at about 15 mph. Noted Mack historian Doug Maney, "The first Mack was a bus, and the first bus was a Mack." (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

Here's a piece of recent Pennsylvania history. This 1984 Mack Model DM886SX tandem-axle tractor came from the facilities of Bethlehem Steel Corp. after that storied company, following years of decline, went bankrupt and was dissolved in the early 2000s. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

This 1964 Mack B80X served Worcester Sand & Gravel Co. of Shrewsbury, MA. It's on loan to the Mack Trucks Historical Museum by the family of Mike Trotto, also of that town. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

Another proud Mack that's seen, undoubtedly, not only years of work and service but a great deal of care besides. This 1964 Mack B80X originally had a Mack Thermodyne 6-cyl. diesel but was modified with a different engine and transmission to be redesigned as a B81. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

Here's a very rare 1963 Mack M18X off-highway truck back in the Sound Gallery (note anti-echo tiles on the wall). Only 31 M18 trucks were produced from 1961-63, according to Mack. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

Another rarity: perhaps four of these coin-operated Mack bulldog kids' rides were built in the late 1960s, according to Mack Trucks. Mack gave this one to the Lehigh County Blind Assn. for a fundraiser and Daryl Emery of Hamburg, PA bought it in 2010 and restored it. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

This 1955 Mack Model D42T tractor is a rare one — only 266 of the D42Ts were built between 1955 and 1958, according to Mack. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

Here's an item you don't see every day. It's a Mack sander, and there are two of them on the 1950 Mack LFT tractor. Open the cap to pour in some sand and get them churning some out if you need more traction on those winter roads... (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

Feast your eyes on "Phantom 309," a 1950 Mack LFT with 32-ft. insulated Fruehauf trailer on loan to the Mack Trucks Historical Museum from Floyd Kyes of Locke, NY. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

Here are some photos of one of the C.E. Hall & Sons Macks transporting 145-ton, 68-ft. cannons to the East Coast for anti-submarine defense during World War II. This particular run was from Tiverton, RI to Fort Church, RI, according to the Mack Trucks Historical Museum, and the average speed for that operation was 2 mph (those walking alongside the truck in the photos probably had little trouble keeping up).

We actually know something of what this truck looked like back in the early days. Here's a photo of this exact 1942 Mack that was taken in 1947.

A view from the driver's seat of the 1942 Mack Model FJ tractor. This old fella likely saw years and years of tough use. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

Here's another Mack with quite a history. This is a 1942 Mack Model FJ chain-drive tractor that was one of C.E. Hall & Sons' trucks used to transport huge, 68-ft. artillery cannons to the East Coast to defend against potential submarine attacks during World War II. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

A side view of the 1939 Mack Model 505S fire apparatus. Note the lights and siren mounted just forward of the driver's seat as well as the "Rangers" flag painted on for the Ranger Fire Co. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

Here's a very classy-looking Mack 1939 Model 505S fire apparatus with 500 gal. per min. pumper. This fire truck originally was owned by the Ranger Fire Co. of Berwick, PA. How many Pennsylvanians did this truck help save in its day? (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

Here's the Mack Model AB transmission that would be found in the 1933 truck in the prior photos. This particular 4-cyl. gasoline engine made 63 hp. and transmission had four forward speeds and one reverse gear. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

A look at the hood of the 1933 Mack Model AB; the year before, the famous Mack bulldog ornament's design had been patented, meaning this was one of the first production trucks on which it appeared. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

In the early days before the well-known Mack bulldog hood ornament, the bulldog had already been established as part of the Mack identity by the Model AC. Check out this 1927 unit's emblem showing a bulldog tearing up "hauling costs." (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

The rear wheels of the 1927 Mack Model AC are chain-driven. Note that each link of the drive chain is attached by cotter pins, so that if a link broke, it would be easy for the user to replace that one piece as needed. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

Those are solid rubber tires on the Mack Model AC. It likely made for a very bumpy ride... (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

Closer look at the 1927 Mack Model AC, which had 69 hp. and could manage a road speed of 20-26 mph. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

Inside the Sound Room Gallery — a large, nearly echo-free chamber that once was used for testing noise levels of Mack trucks and components — are this 1927 Mack Model AC 5-ton chassis (foreground) and 1933 Mack Model AB stake body (at rear). (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

While much of the attention at Mack Trucks today is on the new Anthem highway tractor, the company's vintage and antique trucks are certainly also worth a look. And thanks to a major revitalization of the Mack Customer Center in Allentown, PA, you can now do a lot more gawking.

A recent $3 million refresh of the facility included a considerable expansion of the Mack Trucks Historical Museum beyond what was available last year around this time.

If you go there, you'll find some old Macks "just visiting" on loan from around the country — which means the experience you have could be different, depending on when you drop by — along with some trucks that are permanent residents.

It feels like all of them are full of tales and the passion of their owners past and present, if only they could talk. But Mack historic experts like Doug Maney (above-left photo) can give you an idea at least, or usher you through the Customer Center's other exhibits such as a replica of Alfred Fellows Masury's original Mack bulldog hood ornament carved in wood and patented in 1932 (see below).