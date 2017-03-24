Trump meets with truckers

Trump meets with truckersMar 24, 2017
At a special White House event this week, members of the American Trucking Associations (ATA), along with a contingent of Road Team Captains, a group of professional drivers who act as industry "ambassadors" as part of a national outreach program, met with President Trump to discuss a range of issues affecting motor carriers, including health care. "It was an honor to welcome so many truckers and trucking industry leaders to the @WhiteHouse today!" the President tweeted after the event.