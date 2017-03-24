Trump meets with truckers

ATA brought its Image Truck, Interstate One (seen at left), to the White House event, while ATA’s Share the Road Truck (at right) pulled a trailer provided by Jet Express featuring Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) imaging. ATA Chairman Burch noted that some 149 trailers wrapped with TMAF imagery are now on the road. "These 'moving billboards' are a great educational tool for the motoring public, demonstrating the value that trucks deliver," he said. "We’re now focused on the next generation of wraps, including 3-D images and new messages. And we have our sights set on the goal of getting 200 trailer wraps on the road." (Photo courtesy of C-SPAN)