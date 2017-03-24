Fleet Owner
Home > Fleet Management > Trump meets with truckers

Trump meets with truckers

Mar 24, 2017
| Fleet Owner
Comments 0
  • TrumpATA1.PNG

    ATA President and CEO Chris Spear (at right next to Trump) sought to highlight the importance of the trucking industry in his visit with Trump. “Trucking is the backbone of the nation’s economy,” he said. “We employ one in 16 people in the U.S. [and] driving a truck is the top job in 29 states. Trucking moves 70% of the nation’s freight and 56% of GDP [gross domestic product].” (Photo courtesy of C-SPAN)

    More
  • TrumpATA2.PNG

    ATA’s Spear also took pointed aim at the Affordable Care Act, more widely known as “Obamacare,” in a statement ahead of the meeting with Trump. “The Affordable Care Act is just plain unaffordable,” he said. “Replacing this law will help trucking employees, their families and our customers by lowering insurance costs, decrease mandates, liabilities and administrative burdens, and provide access to quality care and patient choice.” (Photo courtesy of C-SPAN)

    More
  • TrumpATA3.PNG

    ATA Chairman Kevin Burch, president of Jet Express Inc., said to President Trump at the event that “the trucking industry will support you as you work towards solving America’s health care challenges. In addition, we look forward to working with you on improving our workplace, which is our highways.” (Photo courtesy of C-SPAN)

    More
  • TrumpATA4.PNG

    President Trump hopped into one of the two tractor-trailers brought to the White House event - trucks provided as part of sponsorship agreements by Volvo Trucks North America and Mack Trucks - and promptly pulled the air horn. (Photo courtesy of C-SPAN)

    More
  • TrumpATA5.jpg

    Driver John Lex of Walmart Transportation hosted President Trump in the Mack Truck "Share the Road" tractor. (Photo courtesy of the ATA)

    More
  • TrumpATA6.jpg

    Walmart driver John Lex (left) poses in front of the Volvo "Interstate One" tractor with ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "To grow our economy, we need to take care of the people that move America forward," Spear noted. (Photo courtesy of the ATA)

    More
  • TrumpATA7.PNG

    ATA brought its Image Truck, Interstate One (seen at left), to the White House event, while ATA’s Share the Road Truck (at right) pulled a trailer provided by Jet Express featuring Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) imaging. ATA Chairman Burch noted that some 149 trailers wrapped with TMAF imagery are now on the road. "These 'moving billboards' are a great educational tool for the motoring public, demonstrating the value that trucks deliver," he said. "We’re now focused on the next generation of wraps, including 3-D images and new messages. And we have our sights set on the goal of getting 200 trailer wraps on the road." (Photo courtesy of C-SPAN)

    More
  • TrumpATA8.PNG

    Trump ended the event making himself available for photos with the gathered truck drivers and trucking company executives. He also sported an "I luv Trucks" pin as well. (Photo courtesy of C-SPAN)

    More
  • TrumpATA9.PNG

    ATA Chairman Burch added in a statement about TMAF that "we continue to tell the story to the motoring public of why trucking is a vital industry," noting that the group launched an advertising campaign during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week in September featuring billboard, online, and print ads portraying truck drivers in family situations – as a baker, a swim coach, an explorer – drawing on the human side of the truck driver.

    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

At a special White House event this week, members of the American Trucking Associations (ATA), along with a contingent of Road Team Captains, a group of professional drivers who act as industry "ambassadors" as part of a national outreach program, met with President Trump to discuss a range of issues affecting motor carriers, including health care. "It was an honor to welcome so many truckers and trucking industry leaders to the @WhiteHouse today!" the President tweeted after the event.

Please or Register to post comments.

New blog posts
From cables to sensors: A wireless approach to truck design
by Brian Straight
Posted 17 weeks ago
in Trucking Straight Talk
Can regulations really improve fuel economy?
by Sean Kilcarr
Posted 1 day ago
in Trucks at Work
It’s your skin in this game
by David Cullen
Posted 2 years ago
in Hammer Lane
Fifty shades of FMCSA
by Avery Vise
Posted 2 years ago
in Down the Road
Worst Trucker in the World: U.S. Government edition
by Kevin Jones
Posted 3 days ago
in Running Lights
Connect With Us
FleetOwner.com
FleetOwner Related Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×