Trump expects his infrastructure plan will create “thousands of new jobs” in construction, steel manufacturing, and other industries to build transportation, water, telecommunications and energy infrastructure. That, in turn, would enable “new economic development” in the U.S. and generate new tax revenues, too. This would also save jobs as the incoming administration pointed to research by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) that found without major improvements to U.S. transportation systems alone the nation could lose more than 2.5 million jobs by 2025. (Photo by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)